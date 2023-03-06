Football

Ivory Coast footballer dies after illness mid-match

AFP
Abidjan, Ivory Coast 06 March, 2023 11:08 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 21-year-old defender passed away while being taken to hospital.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ivory Coast footballer Moustapha Sylla died on Sunday after falling ill while playing in a first division match, his club Racing d’Abidjan announced.

The 21-year-old defender passed away while being taken to hospital.

“Our defender Moustapha Sylla died this evening following an illness on the pitch during the RCA vs Sol FC match,” said a club statement.

“During his evacuation to the hospital, Moustapha died. He arrived at the club last September and was only 21,” club president Logossina Cisse confirmed to AFP.

Racing d’Abidjan was national champion in 2020 and is currently seventh in the championship.

