After missing Euros, Ward-Prowse targets World Cup place

James Ward-Prowse said missing out on last year’s European Championship was hard to swallow but the Southampton midfielder is using that disappointment as motivation to win a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Reuters
20 September, 2022 08:26 IST
James Ward-Prowse targets a place in England’s World Cup squad.

James Ward-Prowse targets a place in England’s World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ward-Prowse was included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the Euros last year but did not make the final cut for the tournament, where England lost to Italy in the final.

“It was difficult to take,” Ward-Prowse told Sky Sports on Monday.

“It was kind of trying to find that balance of where I was, but I had to use that as motivation to raise my levels even more to make sure I don’t miss out on another one.”

Ward-Prowse has been included in Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany, which are England’s final matches before the World Cup squad is named.

The 27-year-old said getting a call-up for the World Cup squad would be special.

“I have to perform well enough to get in that squad, and I am feeling as though I’m doing that at the moment,” he added.

England is in Group B at the World Cup in Qatar and begins its campaign against Iran on November 21.

