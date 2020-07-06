Football Football Japanese football and baseball to start allowing fans at games Japanese baseball opened its season on June 19, and football resumed on Saturday after a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. PTI Tokyo 06 July, 2020 14:16 IST Japan Pro-Baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito (L), and J-League chairman Mitsuru Murai during a press conference in Tokyo. - AP PTI Tokyo 06 July, 2020 14:16 IST Japan’s professional baseball and football leagues will begin allowing fans this week, the heads of both leagues said on Monday.Football and baseball officials said the first day with fans will be on Friday. The maximum number will be 5,000 or 50% of the stadium capacity — whichever is smaller.Officials said they plan to allow stadiums to be filled to 50% capacity beginning on August 1."We will keep a close eye on this guideline to see if it changes significantly," said Mitsuru Murai, head of Japan’s football league, the J-League."If there are no major changes, we’ll proceed with the original plan." UK makes exemptions, City-Madrid Champions League clash may go ahead Mitsuo Kaku, a professor at Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University, was optimistic in an online news conference with league officials."Of course, we have to keep an eye on the infection situation, but I think it is necessary to try this,” he said. “We are in the situation where we need to continue to run social and economic activities while managing risks," he added. Japanese baseball opened its season on June 19, and football resumed on Saturday after a four-month delay. The football J-League played one round of matches before the season was stopped in February.Hiroshige Mikamo, a professor of infectious disease at Aichi Medical University, put the responsibility on the fans."The teams, staff, and player have worked really hard to protect the sporting culture," he said."Now it’s the audience’s turn to make the effort." Japan has largely held the coronovirus pandemic in check with 1,000 deaths reported in a country of 126 million. By comparison, the United States has reported 130,000 deaths with a population estimated at 330 million. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos