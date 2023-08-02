MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol

The English and European champion is set to sign Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol for a reported 90 million euros ($98.3 million) from German club Leipzig.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 20:50 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE - Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action during the 2022 World Cup.
FILE - Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action during the 2022 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Darko Bandic/AP
infoIcon

FILE - Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action during the 2022 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Darko Bandic/AP

Manchester City is ready to make a big move in the transfer market, days before the start of the new season.

The English and European champion is set to sign Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol for a reported 90 million euros ($98.3 million) from German club Leipzig, making him one of the world’s most expensive defenders.

Neither City nor Leipzig have commented publicly about the deal for Gvardiol, who will reportedly undergo a medical examination this week.

READ MORE: Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire cost 80 million pounds (then $97 million) when he joined from Leicester in 2019, while Virgil van Dijk moved from Southampton to Liverpool for 75 million pounds (then $100 million) in 2018.

The 21-year-old Gvardiol, known as “Little Pep” because of his name’s likeness to City manager Pep Guardiola, is one of the most highly rated defenders in the world and enhanced his reputation with impressive performances for Croatia at the World Cup last year.

He has played for Leipzig for two seasons, having previously been at Dinamo Zagreb. He was immediately a key player in the Bundesliga at the age of just 19, winning the German Cup in each of his seasons with Leipzig.

Gvardiol is a left-footed center back and would likely play on the left of City’s back three, if Guardiola persists with a 3-2-4-1 formation he deployed in the second half of last season.

City also has Nathan Ake for that role in a formation that essentially sees the team play a defense full of center backs and dispense with full backs.

Gvardiol would be City’s second signing of the offseason, after Croatia teammate Mateo Kovacic, who replaced Ilkay Gundogan in the squad. Gundogan, City’s captain last season in its treble-winning campaign, has joined Barcelona.

Leipzig will be losing a third key player this offseason, having sold playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and forward Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea.

Related Topics

Josko Gvardiol /

Manchester City /

RB Leipzig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
    AP
  2. BCCI invites applications for Indian women’s team bowling and fielding coach positions
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs ISL-winning midfielder Puitea
    PTI
  4. World Archery Championships 2023: Indian archers make quarterfinal exit, fail to secure Paris Olympic team quotas
    PTI
  5. World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
    AP
  2. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs ISL-winning midfielder Puitea
    PTI
  3. Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
    Reuters
  4. Brazil’s Dani Alves indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail
    Reuters
  5. MLS: Inter Miami signs Argentine defender Tomas Aviles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
    AP
  2. BCCI invites applications for Indian women’s team bowling and fielding coach positions
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs ISL-winning midfielder Puitea
    PTI
  4. World Archery Championships 2023: Indian archers make quarterfinal exit, fail to secure Paris Olympic team quotas
    PTI
  5. World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment