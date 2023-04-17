La-Liga

Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona football club, said on Monday all payments made to a company owned by a senior refereeing official were transparent and came in exchange for advisory and not to get any illegal sporting advantage.

17 April, 2023 15:05 IST
FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta shows a document during the press conference.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta shows a document during the press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Barcelona court agreed to take on the case last week after prosecutors filed a complaint over what they alleged were payments of 7.3 million euros ($7.95 million) from 2001 to 2018 to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Laporta said there was a media campaign to discredit the club.

