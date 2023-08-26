MagazineBuy Print

No space for failure in transfer market for Liverpool: Klopp

Liverpool has signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo and it remains to be seen if it will bring in more players before September 1.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 12:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Klopp's side missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing fifth last season behind third-placed rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United in fourth.
| Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN
infoIcon

Klopp’s side missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing fifth last season behind third-placed rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United in fourth. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN

Liverpool’s margin for error in the transfer market is slim compared to its rivals, manager Jurgen Klopp said, while acknowledging that it is not easy to work with budget constraints.

Liverpool has signed three players so far, and with the Premier League’s transfer window closing on September 1, there are concerns among supporters if the club will have more incoming players in what was expected to be a busy close season at Anfield.

Klopp’s side missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing fifth last season behind third-placed rival Manchester United and Newcastle United in fourth.

Since then, Liverpool have lost as many as six senior players, with former captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moving to Saudi Pro League clubs, while fellow midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and forward Roberto Firmino leaving on free transfers.

Liverpool has signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo since the exit of these players.

“We have our situation,” the German manager told reporters. “There was one year when money was less of an issue because Phil (Philippe Coutinho) went to Barcelona and we could do two sensational transfers.”

The Merseyside club had strengthened at the back by selling midfielder Coutinho to LaLiga giant Barcelona in 2018 and using the funds to sign Dutch defender and now club skipper Virgil van Dijk before bringing in Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

ALSO READ
Ten Hag slams Man Utd stars for failing to run in Spurs loss

“But we always spend over the years when we have to improve... Since I’ve been here, we have had to (live within our means). The club has had to, and of course that doesn’t make it easier,” Klopp said.

“The problem is not our situation, it’s just in comparison to the other main teams. We have to be on point. That’s pretty much the thing. There is not a lot of space for failure.”

Liverpool’s rival Chelsea has spent more than $1 billion in player transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

But Klopp said he is focused on making the best out of the resources available instead of complaining about the spending of other clubs, adding that he cannot recollect “a transfer window where every single person was happy” with Liverpool’s business.

“I want to improve the squad, I absolutely do. But I have all the information around and I know what is possible and not possible, and it’s not always exactly what I want,” he said.

Liverpool next faces Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday.

