MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lyon calls for postponed Marseille game to be played on neutral ground

The LFP announced on Thursday that the match would go ahead before a crowd in Marseille on December 6 after receiving what it said were “guarantees” from local police authorities.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 22:20 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
The Lyon team bus was stoned on its approach to Marseille’s Velodrome stadium on October 29 and coach Fabio Grosso was left with cuts to the face that required stitches.
The Lyon team bus was stoned on its approach to Marseille’s Velodrome stadium on October 29 and coach Fabio Grosso was left with cuts to the face that required stitches. | Photo Credit: AFP/OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE
infoIcon

The Lyon team bus was stoned on its approach to Marseille’s Velodrome stadium on October 29 and coach Fabio Grosso was left with cuts to the face that required stitches. | Photo Credit: AFP/OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE

Lyon will appeal a decision by the French league (LFP) to make it play its rearranged Ligue 1 game against Marseille next month in front of fans and will ask again to play the match on neutral ground, the club’s director of football said on Friday.

“We want to be able to play football without being afraid or without taking any risks,” Vincent Ponsot said in reference to the incidents which led to the match initially being postponed last month.

The Lyon team bus was stoned on its approach to Marseille’s Velodrome stadium on October 29 and coach Fabio Grosso was left with cuts to the face that required stitches.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo, Pepe included in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein, Iceland

The incidents led to the match being called off just as it was supposed to kick off and with 60,000 fans already in the ground.

“We don’t want there to be any sporting punishment because the Marseille players had nothing to do with it,” Ponsot added.

“We want to play the game on neutral ground. We are not going to stop here. We owe it to the players and the staff.”

The LFP announced on Thursday that the match would go ahead before a crowd in Marseille on December 6 after receiving what it said were “guarantees” from local police authorities.

The disciplinary committee of the French league said it would take no action against Marseille as a club because the incidents occurred “on the public highway” and not inside the stadium.

Lyon dismissed that as “a political decision” by the LFP.

ALSO READ: Defender Hato, 17, named in Dutch squad for European Championship qualifiers

“We can’t understand it. We have a coach who almost lost an eye,” Ponsot added, describing what happened to the team bus as an “ambush”.

“Who is to say this won’t happen again,” asked Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso. “We are going to go back there as though nothing happened? I really got a fright.”

Meanwhile, Grosso claimed he was “almost sure we won’t be going back there”.

“I hope a strong decision is taken because what happened is very serious,” he said.

The LFP Disciplinary Committee has also opened an investigation into racist chants and gestures made by Lyon fans in the away end of the stadium that night. A decision is expected on November 22.

Lyon is currently bottom of Ligue 1 without a win and with just four points from 10 games this season.

It is due to visit Rennes on Sunday.

Related Topics

Lyon /

Ligue 1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Poland U-17 World Cup squad depleted after FIFA rule out replacing banished players
    Reuters
  2. Seven Belgian tennis players suspended in match-fixing probe
    AP
  3. World Cup 2023: Business Development Director Sybrand Engelbrecht gets a second chance at cricket
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Afghanistan’s participation in LA Olympics 2028 in the works by IOC, says ICC CEO Allardice
    PTI
  5. Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl after gruelling 2023 season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Poland U-17 World Cup squad depleted after FIFA rule out replacing banished players
    Reuters
  2. Lyon calls for postponed Marseille game to be played on neutral ground
    AFP
  3. Spain Euro qualifier squad announced, Aleix Garcia called up from Girona
    AP
  4. Defender Hato, 17, named in Dutch squad for European Championship qualifiers
    Reuters
  5. Moyes says Premier League managers wary of speaking out on VAR
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Poland U-17 World Cup squad depleted after FIFA rule out replacing banished players
    Reuters
  2. Seven Belgian tennis players suspended in match-fixing probe
    AP
  3. World Cup 2023: Business Development Director Sybrand Engelbrecht gets a second chance at cricket
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Afghanistan’s participation in LA Olympics 2028 in the works by IOC, says ICC CEO Allardice
    PTI
  5. Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl after gruelling 2023 season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment