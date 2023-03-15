Football

Manchester United to tour U.S in the summer

United did not specify when or where the exact location of each match will be held, but said that the programme will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Representative image: "This will be our first visit to the US for five years and everyone at the club is looking forward to it," United's football director John Murtough said.

Manchester United will visit the United States this summer to play pre-season matches and prepare the squad for the next campaign, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

“This will be our first visit to the US for five years and everyone at the club is looking forward to it,” United’s football director John Murtough said.

“We know that Manchester United and the Premier League in general are growing in popularity across the US, so we are looking forward to building on this connection this summer.”

The English club’s owners, the Glazer family, have been considering selling in what could become the biggest sports deal ever, receiving indicative offers from bidders including chemicals firm INEOS, led by long-time fan Jim Ratcliffe, and Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. 

