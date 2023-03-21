Football

Fulham’s coach Silva and striker Mitrovic charged after Man United tie

The Football Association added that Fulham failed to ensure that their players would behave themselves and has yet to announce the sanctions to be handed down.

Reuters
21 March, 2023 08:40 IST
21 March, 2023 08:40 IST
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic walks down the tunnel after being sent off as Fulham manager Marco Silva gestures.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic walks down the tunnel after being sent off as Fulham manager Marco Silva gestures. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Football Association added that Fulham failed to ensure that their players would behave themselves and has yet to announce the sanctions to be handed down.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after the Football Association said the standard punishment for his dismissal during their 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United would be “clearly insufficient”.

Fulham coach Marco Silva was also charged by the FA on Monday.

During the second half of Sunday’s tie, a confrontation broke out after Fulham’s Willian was red-carded for handling the ball in the box following a VAR review.

Also Read
Wigan docked three points for failing to pay player salaries, says EFL

During a chaotic few minutes, coach Silva angrily addressed the fourth official before being shown a red card.

Serbian forward Mitrovic was also red-carded after confronting referee Chris Kavanagh and shoving him with his shoulder.

“It’s alleged that Marco Silva used abusive and/or insulting words, and/or gestures and/or behaviours towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal and... after being sent off,” the FA said in a statement.

“It’s further alleged that in throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee his behaviour was improper.”

The FA also said that Mitrovic’s behaviour after the sending off was insulting and threatening.

“The standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksander Mitrovic for the sending off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient.”

The governing body added that Fulham failed to ensure that their players would behave themselves and has yet to announce the sanctions to be handed down.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us