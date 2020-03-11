Football Football Mbappe included in PSG squad to face Borussia Dortmund PSG has named Kylian Mbappe in the squad to face Borussia Dortmund, while captain Thiago Silva, Idrissa Gueye and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are out injured. Joe Wright 11 March, 2020 19:35 IST PSG forward Kylian Mbappe reportedly had tests for coronavirus, which came back negative, and took part in a training session early on Wednesday. - Getty Images Joe Wright 11 March, 2020 19:35 IST Kylian Mbappe is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face Borussia Dortmund, but club captain Thiago Silva has been left out.Mbappe had been a doubt for the Champions League last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes after struggling with illness.The France star reportedly had tests for coronavirus, which came back negative, and took part in a training session early on Wednesday.RELATED| Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus, PSG yet to decide Dortmund inclusion However, captain Silva will sit out the match due to a hamstring injury sustained last month, while Ander Herrera also remains unavailable. Idrissa Gueye and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are also out.PSG trails 2-1 from the first leg in Germany and is attempting to avoid exiting the competition at this stage for the fourth season in a row.The game will be held behind closed doors as part of measures implemented by French authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos