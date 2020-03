Mbappe included in PSG squad to face Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face Borussia Dortmund, but club captain Thiago Silva has been left out.

Mbappe had been a doubt for the Champions League last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes after struggling with illness.

The France star reportedly had tests for coronavirus, which came back negative, and took part in a training session early on Wednesday.

However, captain Silva will sit out the match due to a hamstring injury sustained last month, while Ander Herrera also remains unavailable. Idrissa Gueye and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are also out.

PSG trails 2-1 from the first leg in Germany and is attempting to avoid exiting the competition at this stage for the fourth season in a row.

The game will be held behind closed doors as part of measures implemented by French authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.