African Cup of Nations: Nigeria coach questions why Sadiq can play for Real Sociedad despite injury

The 26-year-old Sadiq has been included in Sociedad’s squad for its Copa del Rey game at Osasuna on Wednesday, despite the player’s injury preventing him playing for Nigeria at the Africa Cup.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 20:20 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Nigeria’s head coach José Peseiro, before the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea’s at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara B’Ebimpe in Abidjan
Nigeria’s head coach José Peseiro, before the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea’s at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara B’Ebimpe in Abidjan | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba/ AP
infoIcon

Nigeria’s head coach José Peseiro, before the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea’s at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara B’Ebimpe in Abidjan | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba/ AP

Nigeria coach José Peseiro says he is “confused” about why Umar Sadiq can play for Spanish team Real Sociedad despite an injury ruling the forward out the African Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old Sadiq has been included in Sociedad’s squad for its Copa del Rey game at Osasuna on Wednesday, when Peseiro said he thought the player’s injury would prevent him playing for Nigeria at the Africa Cup.

Nigeria plays host nation Ivory Coast on Thursday when the pressure is on Peseiro’s “Super Eagles” following a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in its opening game. Ivory Coast started with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

“I’m also confused,” Peseiro said when asked about Sadiq on Wednesday. “What I can say, I saw the report from the medical test that he’s injured and that he cannot recover in 15 days, at least, or more time … The report went to the club, and the club said he must come (back) to recover.”

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023: Toothless China in danger after another 0-0 draw

Peseiro said Sadiq wanted to stay with the Nigeria squad but that he and his coaching staff decided to replace him before January 3, the final day to submit the squad lists for the tournament.

“I am happy that he recovered well. I am sad that he’s not here to help us,” Peseiro said.

The Portuguese coach has faced criticism after Nigeria, considered one of the tournament favorites, failed to start with a win, while his team has also conceded at least a goal in each of its last six games including the 2-0 loss to Guinea in competition warm-up game.

Star forward Victor Osimhen scored but also missed several good chances in the team’s tournament opener, which Nigeria dominated without winning. The “Super Eagles” had 19 shots at goal compared to seven from Equatorial Guinea.

“If you create the same opportunities, you’re going to score,” Peseiro said Wednesday. “Like I said the last time: Sometimes, the god gives, sometimes the god takes. Sometimes the god takes, sometimes the god gives. It’s the right time for god to give (to) us.”

