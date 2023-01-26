Football

Pique owned Kosmos group sues ITF over Davis Cup partnership

The ITF earlier this month said it ended its Davis Cup partnership with Kosmos without providing details for the reasons behind the decision. It said it will run this year’s Davis Cup on its own.

AP
Madrid 26 January, 2023 10:20 IST
Madrid 26 January, 2023 10:20 IST
Gerard Pique, Founder of Kosmos sports group, and David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation, pose during the ITF annual general meeting in Orlando, Florida on August 16, 2018.

Gerard Pique, Founder of Kosmos sports group, and David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation, pose during the ITF annual general meeting in Orlando, Florida on August 16, 2018. | Photo Credit: GREGG NEWTON

The ITF earlier this month said it ended its Davis Cup partnership with Kosmos without providing details for the reasons behind the decision. It said it will run this year’s Davis Cup on its own.

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué’s investment group Kosmos Tennis said it has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the International Tennis Federation for ending their partnership to organize the Davis Cup.

Also Read
Portugal’s Fernando Santos set to be named Poland coach

Kosmos, which is chaired by Pique, filed a suit at the Court of Arbitration for Sport blaming the ITF for an “unjustified termination of the contract between both parties for the organization of the Davis Cup for 25 years, and for damages to the company.” The ITF earlier this month said it ended its Davis Cup partnership with Kosmos without providing details for the reasons behind the decision. It said it will run this year’s Davis Cup on its own.

Spanish media said the ITF was also considering legal action against Kosmos for allegedly not meeting the payments that had been agreed between the parts.

The ITF reached a 25-year partnership with Kosmos in 2018, when a new Davis Cup format was launched in an effort to revitalize the most prestigious team event in tennis and make it more lucrative.

Piqué, who ended his playing career in November, became the public face for Kosmos and had pledged that the group would invest $3 billion in tennis during the 25-year partnership. (AP)

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us