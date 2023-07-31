MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023: FA to clamp down on players harassing referees

The new ‘Participant Charter’ empowers referees to take tougher action against unacceptable behaviour, backed up by stronger disciplinary action from the Football Association.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 19:11 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Premier League players have been warned they will face harsher punishments for harassing referees as part of a raft of measures aimed at stamping out bad behaviour on the pitch.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Premier League players have been warned they will face harsher punishments for harassing referees as part of a raft of measures aimed at stamping out bad behaviour on the pitch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Premier League players have been warned they will face harsher punishments for harassing referees as part of a raft of measures aimed at stamping out bad behaviour on the pitch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Premier League players have been warned they will face harsher punishments for harassing referees as part of a raft of measures aimed at stamping out bad behaviour on the pitch.

English football’s authorities aim to “reset” the attitude of players and managers towards officials in the coming season.

A series of measures intended to tackle the issue were revealed on Monday ahead of the Premier League campaign kicking off on August 11.

The new ‘Participant Charter’ empowers referees to take tougher action against unacceptable behaviour, backed up by stronger disciplinary action from the Football Association.

ALSO READ: Arsenal unveils statue of ‘Invincibles’ manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium

Serious and repeat offenders can expect to face increased financial penalties, while referees will be encouraged to issue at least a yellow card if they are surrounded by two or more players.

Managers can also expect to be punished if they leave the technical area on the touchline to “enter the pitch to confront any match official at half-time or full-time”.

“We want players, managers and fans to continue showing their passion, but these new measures have been introduced to ensure that the line is not crossed when it comes to on-field and technical area behaviour,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: “Football has the power to unite and inspire all those that play and watch the game. However, sometimes, this can be negatively impacted by a small minority of players, coaches and fans.

“Our collective approach is to reset this behaviour on the pitch and from the sidelines, whilst giving our referees the respect and protection that they deserve.”

Off the field, clubs in the Premier League and the Football League will seek stronger sanctions against fans found to be involved in football tragedy abuse, such as chanting about the Hillsborough or Munich disasters.

“Incidents such as dangerous conduct, discrimination, and chanting about football-related tragedies have no place in our game -- and can lead to football bans and potential criminal action,” Bullingham said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

EFL /

FA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023: FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    AFP
  2. Odisha FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Rain delays start of second session; Stokes drops Smith, Australia needs 146 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia crushes Canada 4-0, qualifies for knockout stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Odisha FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023: FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    AFP
  3. Dortmund beats sloppy Man United in Vegas friendly
    AFP
  4. Flamengo fitness coach apologises for bust-up with forward Pedro
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea agrees to sign France defender Disasi from Monaco - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023: FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    AFP
  2. Odisha FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Rain delays start of second session; Stokes drops Smith, Australia needs 146 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia crushes Canada 4-0, qualifies for knockout stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment