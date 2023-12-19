MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EFL Championship: Sunderland names Beale as new head coach

Sunderland sacked Tony Mowbray after 15 months in charge in early December after winning only two of the last nine league matches while he was in charge.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 11:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Rangers’ English head coach Michael Beale reacts ahead of the UEFA Europa League group C football match between Rangers and Sparta Praha at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.
FILE PHOTO: Rangers’ English head coach Michael Beale reacts ahead of the UEFA Europa League group C football match between Rangers and Sparta Praha at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rangers’ English head coach Michael Beale reacts ahead of the UEFA Europa League group C football match between Rangers and Sparta Praha at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sunderland have appointed former Rangers boss Michael Beale as its new head coach to replace Tony Mowbray, the English Championship club said on Monday.

ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest

Sunderland sacked Mowbray after 15 months in charge in early December. He led Sunderland to the Championship playoffs in his first season but the club won only two of the last nine league matches while he was in charge.

Rangers parted ways with Beale after results this season fell short of expectations. The 43-year-old former Charlton Athletic player was also part of the coaching set-up at Chelsea and Liverpool academies.

“Beale has signed a contract until summer 2026 at the Stadium of Light and started his role on Monday, returning to coaching two months after leaving Rangers,” Sunderland said in a statement.

Sunderland is seventh, just outside the playoff places, and hosts Coventry on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sunderland /

Rangers /

EFL Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EFL Championship: Sunderland names Beale as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024, Live Updates: 332 players to go under the hammer, 77 slots available; squads, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wilder says Joshua’s promoters don’t want to lose their ‘cash cow’
    Reuters
  5. Albania gives citizenship to Brazilian coach Sylvinho who has led team to Euro 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EFL Championship: Sunderland names Beale as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. Albania gives citizenship to Brazilian coach Sylvinho who has led team to Euro 2024
    AP
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in semifinal
    AP
  4. Man City looking to ‘close the circle’ with Club World Cup win, Guardiola says
    Reuters
  5. Newcastle could block Pochettino’s path towards first English trophy in Chelsea’s EFL Cup quarterfinals clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EFL Championship: Sunderland names Beale as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024, Live Updates: 332 players to go under the hammer, 77 slots available; squads, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wilder says Joshua’s promoters don’t want to lose their ‘cash cow’
    Reuters
  5. Albania gives citizenship to Brazilian coach Sylvinho who has led team to Euro 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment