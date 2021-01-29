Transfers

Juventus signs Genoa midfielder Rovella in swap deal

Juventus is sending midfielder Manolo Portanova and forward Elia Petrelli in the other direction on permanent deals.

29 January, 2021 15:15 IST
Nicolo Rovella

Juventus has signed Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella.   -  Getty Images

Juventus has signed Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella for 18 million euros ($21.79 million), with the player to remain at his current club on loan until June 2022, the Serie A champion said on Friday.

Juventus is sending midfielder Manolo Portanova (10 million euros) and forward Elia Petrelli (8 million euros) in the other direction on permanent deals.

Juventus is fourth on 36 points and travels to face 10th-placed Sampdoria on Saturday.

