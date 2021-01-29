Football Transfers Transfers Juventus signs Genoa midfielder Rovella in swap deal Juventus is sending midfielder Manolo Portanova and forward Elia Petrelli in the other direction on permanent deals. Reuters 29 January, 2021 15:15 IST Juventus has signed Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella. - Getty Images Reuters 29 January, 2021 15:15 IST Juventus has signed Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella for 18 million euros ($21.79 million), with the player to remain at his current club on loan until June 2022, the Serie A champion said on Friday.Juventus is sending midfielder Manolo Portanova (10 million euros) and forward Elia Petrelli (8 million euros) in the other direction on permanent deals.READ | Manchester United's Jesse Lingard set to move to West Ham Juventus is fourth on 36 points and travels to face 10th-placed Sampdoria on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos