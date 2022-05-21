Mbappe to stay at PSG as Real Madrid withdraws offer - reports

French star Kylian Mbappe will extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to reports.

Mbappe has been coveted by Real Madrid since last summer but PSG turned down multiple approaches by the Spanish giant.

The 23-year-old joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 before completing a permanent move in 2018. He scored 168 goals for the club, where he won four Ligue 1 titles and finished runner-up in the 2019-20 Champions League season.

More to follow...