Mbappe to stay at PSG as Real Madrid withdraws offer - reports

French star Kylian Mbappe will extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to reports.Mbappe has been coveted by Real Madrid since last summer but PSG turned down multiple approaches by the Spanish giant.The 23-year-old joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 before completing a permanent move in 2018. He scored 168 goals for the club, where he won four Ligue 1 titles and finished runner-up in the 2019-20 Champions League season.More to follow...