Football Bologna doesn't believe Zlatan Ibrahimovic deal is possible Zlatan Ibrahimovic's relationship Sinisa Mihajlovic is unlikely to be sufficient to bring the Milan striker to Bologna next season. Tom Webber 17 May, 2020 22:52 IST Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic had said earlier this week that Zlatan Ibrahimovic next move will be to either return to Sweden or join Bologna. - Getty Images Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to Bologna next season but club director Walter Sabatini poured cold water on the idea.Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic this weekend said Ibrahimovic, who was on the Inter playing staff when he was a coach for the Nerazzurri, had told him he would leave Milan following the 2019-20 campaign.RELATED| Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'certainly won't remain at Milan' Mihajlovic claimed the veteran striker's next move will be to either return to Sweden or join Bologna, but Sabatini thinks the latter is far-fetched."It's something that could only develop via their friendship and mutual admiration," Sabatini told Sky Sport Italia."A transfer operation involving Ibrahimovic is not something Bologna could aspire to."He'd certainly raise the level of everyone around him, so of course it'd be wonderful, but I can't say I believe it'll happen."Director of sport Riccardo Bigon added: "The coach has a personal relationship with Ibrahimovic, but I don't know if that could turn into negotiations."RELATED| Ibrahimovic keeps busy in Sweden, fuelling talk he will stay Bologna's Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly a target for Roma but Sabatini stressed he is not for sale."We won't be selling him because the figure paid would not be sufficient to reflect what a great player he is," said Sabatini."Right now nobody is capable of fully evaluating what Tomiyasu is and can become."Bigon insisted Bologna will not be accepting any offers for Italy international forward Riccardo Orsolini either."We will be the club most affected by the coronavirus, but we will not sell off our talents," Bigon said. "It is fortunate because we do not need to do it and we certainly won't sell. I can say that with certainty," he added.