India vs New Zealand Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover: Men in Blue fight Black Sticks for quarterfinal spot

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Indian men’s hockey team’s crossover match against New Zealand in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

6:40PM - Here’s how the two teams have performed in this World Cup so far -

India

⦿ 1st Group match: Beat Spain 2-0

1st Group match: Beat Spain 2-0 ⦿ 2nd Group match: Drew 0-0 with England

2nd Group match: Drew 0-0 with England ⦿ 3rd Group match: Beat Wales 4-2

New Zealand

⦿ 1st Group match: Beat Chile 3-1

1st Group match: Beat Chile 3-1 ⦿ 2nd Group match: Lost 0-4 to Netherlands

2nd Group match: Lost 0-4 to Netherlands ⦿ 3rd Group match: Lost 2-3 to Malaysia

6:35PM - JUST IN: Spain beats Malaysia 4-3 in the penalty shootout after the first crossover finished at 2-2. Spain is set to face three-time champion Australia in the quarterfinals.

6:30PM - The winner of the match between India and New Zealand will face defending champion Belgium in the quarterfinal.

6:25PM - ICYMI, check what India head coach Graham Reid said in the pre-match press conference.

6:20PM - The first crossover between Malaysia and Spain ends at 2-2 and the winner will now be decided via penalty shootout - LIVE UPDATES

6:15PM -LAST FIVE MEETINGS

November 4, 2022: India 7-4 New Zealand (FIH Pro League)

October 28, 2022: India 4-3 New Zealand (FIH Pro League)

July 24, 2021: India 3-2 New Zealand (Tokyo Olympics)

August 21, 2019: India 5-0 New Zealand (Olympic test event)

August 18, 2019: India 1-2 New Zealand (Olympic test event)

6:10PM -HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 44 | India: 24 | New Zealand: 15 | Draw: 5

6:05PM - Welcome to the knockout stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha. The first crossover between Malaysia and Spain is into the final stages with the score level at 2-2. The marquee fixture of the day though - India vs New Zealand - begins at 7PM. Stay tuned for all the pre-match buildup!

PREVIEW (By Uthra Ganesan)

A misfiring forward line, a struggling drag-flicker and a key playmaker out with injury will be among the concerns for India when it takes the field against New Zealand for a quarterfinal spot in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Despite these, there will be several reasons for the host to be favourite and only one to guard against – itself.

For one, there will be no permutations to worry about for the host, something that clearly bothered the Indian players against Wales even when coach Graham Reid insisted there was no pressure from him. A win is all that is needed and such clarity of purpose works for the Indian team.

Squads India P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh Head Coach: Graham Reid New Zealand Dom Dixon (GK), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward (GK), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison Head Coach: Greg Nicol

Then there is the recent history between the two sides. The last time the Black Sticks beat India in a major competition was at the 2018 Commonwealth Games semifinal. The only other time India has lost to the currently 12th ranked side in the last five years in 13 times was at the Olympic test event in 2019, when Sam Lane stuck in the dying seconds. Lane is still around but the last two matches in the Pro League, both at this very venue, went comfortably India’s way.

The crowd will be cheering the home side on but the biggest hope for the team will be Harmanpreet Singh coming good with his flicks. The India captain has looked a shadow of his natural self, unable to either find the angles or the power to breach the opposition defence during penalty corners. Even though his first goal in the competition, against Wales, came without a goalkeeper, the team will be hoping it helps get rid of any mental block and will start fighting. His form has been directly proportional to India’s gradual ascent through the ranks and India needs its skipper to start firing.

An injured Hardik Singh’s official exclusion from the remaining games means Rajkumar Pal will be directly thrown in a pressure situation, although the talented youngster has proven himself more than competent. That the team management preferred to bring in a young striker as replacement instead of the more tested Jugraj Singh, who could also act as an option to Harmanpreet, shows the team’s faith in both its captain and its defence. It also speaks of the team’s clear emphasis on scoring more.

New Zealand, struggling to find its rhythm, will also be hoping to do better than it has done so far with a tighter defence and more control of the ball. India will need to guard against it coming out attacking and taking early control, allowing too much space to veteran Simon Child to create chances and conceding PCs for Kane Russell.

When and where will India vs New Zealand Crossover match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup be played?

India vs New Zealand Crossover match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday - January 22, 2023.

At what time will India vs New Zealand Crossover match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup begin?

India vs New Zealand Crossover match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin at 7PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand Crossover match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup?

India vs New Zealand Crossover match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD. The same will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE