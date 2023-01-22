IND VS NZ, Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score, crossover: India vs New Zealand at 7 PM; Spain defeats Malaysia, advances to QFs

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023 - Day 10 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND PREVIEW (Uthra Ganesan)

A misfiring forward line, a struggling drag-flicker and a key playmaker out with injury will be among the concerns for India when it takes the field against New Zealand for a quarterfinal spot in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Despite these, there will be several reasons for the host to be favourite and only one to guard against – itself.

For one, there will be no permutations to worry about for the host, something that clearly bothered the Indian players against Wales even when coach Graham Reid insisted there was no pressure from him. A win is all that is needed and such clarity of purpose works for the Indian team.

Then there is the recent history between the two sides. The last time the Black Sticks beat India in a major competition was at the 2018 Commonwealth Games semifinal. The only other time India has lost to the currently 12th ranked side in the last five years in 13 times was at the Olympic test event in 2019, when Sam Lane stuck in the dying seconds. Lane is still around but the last two matches in the Pro League, both at this very venue, went comfortably India’s way.

The crowd will be cheering the home side on but the biggest hope for the team will be Harmanpreet Singh coming good with his flicks. The India captain has looked a shadow of his natural self, unable to either find the angles or the power to breach the opposition defence during penalty corners. Even though his first goal in the competition, against Wales, came without a goalkeeper, the team will be hoping it helps get rid of any mental block and will start fighting. His form has been directly proportional to India’s gradual ascent through the ranks and India needs its skipper to start firing.

An injured Hardik Singh’s official exclusion from the remaining games means Rajkumar Pal will be directly thrown in a pressure situation, although the talented youngster has proven himself more than competent. That the team management preferred to bring in a young striker as replacement instead of the more tested Jugraj Singh, who could also act as an option to Harmanpreet, shows the team’s faith in both its captain and its defence. It also speaks of the team’s clear emphasis on scoring more.

New Zealand, struggling to find its rhythm, will also be hoping to do better than it has done so far with a tighter defence and more control of the ball. India will need to guard against it coming out attacking and taking early control, allowing too much space to veteran Simon Child to create chances and conceding PCs for Kane Russell.

Also vying for a place in the last eight would be Malaysia and Spain, facing off for the first time since 2019, when Malaysia won 4-3 for its only victory against the European outfit since 1993. While Spain, despite two losses, has shown glimpses of a fighting spirit and tactical nous and will be the favourite, looking to advance and better its 13th finish in the last edition, Malaysia will hope to ride on the momentum after defeating New Zealand in a close pool match for only its third quarterfinal and improve on 2018’s 15th place.

Malaysia vs Spain (Match 25)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH- MARC MIRALLES

SPAIN WILL TAKE ON AUSTRALIA ON JANUARY 24 IN THE QUARTERS

Ashari fails to make it and Spain goes through to QFs. Will face Australia in the quarterfinals.

Miralles scores its fourth point.

Reyne fails to make it.

Shello doesn’t make it.

Recasens scores.

Shahmie scores.

Scores level as Bonastre scores on after a fake.

Marhan is unsuccessful as Garin saves.

Miralles scores for Spain at last. Spain redeems 1-2 Malaysia

Saari scores yet again Malaysia leads 2-0

SPANISH CAPTAIN Alvaro fails to make it.

MALAYSIA’s Ashari goes up first. And scores 1-0

SHOOTOUT IT IS!

FOURTH QUARTER

⦿ AND IT’S A SHOOTOUT AS BOTH TEAMS TIE 2-2

⦿ Another PC missed by Spain.

Another PC missed by Spain. ⦿ Three penalty corners missed by Spain.

Three penalty corners missed by Spain. ⦿ Green card for Spain as well. Marc Miralles will be out for minutes.

Green card for Spain as well. Marc Miralles will be out for minutes. ⦿ Green card for Hazan, who will be off field for Malaysia for two minutes.

Green card for Hazan, who will be off field for Malaysia for two minutes. ⦿ Malaysia level things up after a fumble inside the Spanish D. Shello Silverius hits one reverse stroke with his back facing the goal. Malaysia 2-2 Spain

⦿ Malaysian coach Arul Anthony is seen seriously talking to someone with his headphone unlike his usual self.

Malaysian coach Arul Anthony is seen seriously talking to someone with his headphone unlike his usual self. ⦿ Azahar hits the goal via sweeping it diagonally after charging into the circle after Faizal defends against Vizcaino and passes it to the Speedy Tiger jersey 29. However, as per the video referral there was a back stick by Faizal, leading to the goal being disallowed.

THIRD QUARTER

⦿ Consecutive PCs for Spain, however, Miralles fails to score as he hits the ball directly to Azahar, who deflects it.

Consecutive PCs for Spain, however, Miralles fails to score as he hits the ball directly to Azahar, who deflects it. ⦿ Xavier Gispert makes use of the empty spot in the Malaysian goal and scores after receiving a pass via the right flank. Spain comes from behind 2-1

⦿ Penalty stroke for Miralles and he makes it with ease, flicking the ball in the right hand corner as Othman dives to the left. Spain 1-1 Malaysia

⦿ Jazlan intercepts Spanish attack inside the Malaysian circle.

Jazlan intercepts Spanish attack inside the Malaysian circle. ⦿ Lacalle misses a very close pass to the post by Bonastre. A very close chance missed by Spain

Lacalle misses a very close pass to the post by Bonastre. A very close chance missed by Spain ⦿ Faizal Saari scores for Malaysia with very less defence from the Spanish side and the goalkeeper Rafi looks clueless as to where the ball went. Malaysia leads 1-0

⦿ Rodriguez is very close to scoring but misses.

Rodriguez is very close to scoring but misses. ⦿ Penalty corner for Spain, yet again. Miralles tries to shoot in the left hand corner, however, the ball goes wide.

SECOND QUARTER

⦿ Malaysia closes in on Spain’s penalty circle, however, is unable to enter in the D due to the Spanish defence.

Malaysia closes in on Spain’s penalty circle, however, is unable to enter in the D due to the Spanish defence. ⦿ Malaysia tries to attack using its right flank, misses the pass and Spain takes advantage. However, Malaysia comes through to its left side again, putting Spain under pressure.

Malaysia tries to attack using its right flank, misses the pass and Spain takes advantage. However, Malaysia comes through to its left side again, putting Spain under pressure. ⦿ DID YOU KNOW? This is the second World Cup crossover match between these two teams.

FIRST QUARTER

⦿ Spain takes majority possession of the quarter, but Malaysia makes it through.

Spain takes majority possession of the quarter, but Malaysia makes it through. ⦿ Another PC, Miralles fails to convert as Othman saves it with his hand. However, Gonzalez, who had a chance to hit the goal with enough space to shoot, fails to make it through as it hits the crossbar.

Another PC, Miralles fails to convert as Othman saves it with his hand. However, Gonzalez, who had a chance to hit the goal with enough space to shoot, fails to make it through as it hits the crossbar. ⦿ Malaysia intercepts in the right flank, but Spain takes possession yet again.

Malaysia intercepts in the right flank, but Spain takes possession yet again. ⦿ However, the Malaysian defenders make good work and the ball bounces out of the circle.

However, the Malaysian defenders make good work and the ball bounces out of the circle. ⦿ Penalty corner for Spain as Miralles finds the Malaysian defenders foot.

Penalty corner for Spain as Miralles finds the Malaysian defenders foot. ⦿ The two teams national anthem are being played.

HERE’S THE STARTING XI

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME THE TWO TEAMS FACED EACHOTHER?

Malaysia defeated Spain 4-3 in the 2019 Four Nations Invitational Tournament.

MALAYSIA VS SPAIN PREVIEW (Aashin Prasad)

Spain will take on Malaysia in the first crossover of the World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

Malaysia will come in as the confident outfit after two successive wins in the pool stage, while Spain suffered a 4-0 defeat in its final game against England.

The Speedy Tigers have been susceptible in defence, but have the necessary gear in them to take the attack to the opposition as seen against Chile and New Zealand.

Veteran defender Razie Rahim has fired in the last two matches and will be a potent penalty corner threat.

Spain has scored four goals so far, while letting in nine. The Redsticks have had 65 circle penetrations in the opposition box but have as many entries against them.

Spain has the youngest squad in the tournament, but head coach Max Caldas defended the team’s inexperience despite the two defeats.

‘We played a very good game. The difference was the decision-making inside the circles. I don’t think it was a 4-0 game. We expect to get better against Malaysia,” said Caldas.

Spain likes to play possession-based hockey but Caldas hopes his team can penetrate the circle directly and cause danger to the Malaysians, who have had their circle breached 79 times in three matches. Skipper Marc Miralles will be the creative fulcrum for Spain and the key to open up the Malaysia defence.

The winner of this match will face Australia in the quarterfinals.

