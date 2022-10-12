Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to maintain their perfect start to vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 when they face Bengal Warriors on Wednesday. The Bulls have won both their matches in the ongoing campaign and will be aiming for a third successive victory. Their attack has been led by Vikash Kandola and Bharat in Season 9 with the former scoring 17 raid points and the latter amassing 16 raid points so far. Neeraj Narwal has chipped in with eight raid points as well. Their defence, meanwhile, has seen familiar faces in Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh leading the way with seven and six tackle points respectively. Aman is another defender from the Bulls who has made his presence felt with four tackle points so far.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will be confident about their chances of getting the better of Bengaluru Bulls after winning their last match against Telugu Titans. After a loss in their first encounter of the season, the Warriors found form in their second game to register a comprehensive 20-point win. Their captain Maninder Singh was back to his best and registered a Super 10. He’s scored a total of 18 raid points this season and has been helped in attack by all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who has a total of nine raid points to his name so far. Another all-rounder that’s been helped in attack for the Warriors is Manoj Gowda, who has scored eight raid points. Defensively, Bengal Warriors have seen Girish Maruti Ernak leading by example and his nine tackle points in two games make him one of the most dominant defenders in Season 9. That said, he’ll be hoping for more support from the rest of his teammates since the likes of Shubham Shinde, Balaji D and Vaibhav Garje haven’t accounted for many tackle points.

Maninder getting help from Deepak Niwas Hooda in raiding has helped Bengal Warriors turn around a poor start to the season with a thumping win over Telugu Titans. | Photo Credit: PKL

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 18 | Bengaluru: 9 | Bengal: 9 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh

Squads BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warrios PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday.