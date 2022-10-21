Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

After being winless in their first three games of the season, Puneri Paltan climbed up the standings pretty quickly following two successive wins. Aslam Inamdar has been the team’s main raider with 50 raid points so far, while Mohit Goyat has been their secondary raider and has done well to score 35 raid points. Akash Shinde has been Puneri Paltan’s third best attacker in terms of scoring points with 13 raid points. On the defensive side, Puneri Paltan’s defenders seem to be coming into their own with Fazel Atrachali marshalling the troops. The Iranian has been the team’s top defender with nine tackle points, while Gaurav Khatri has accounted for eight tackle points. Mohit Goyat, Badal Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have also scored five tackle points each for the team.

Maninder Singh firing will be key for Bengal Warriors as they go up against a Puneri Paltan bench which is stacked with raiders. | Photo Credit: PKL

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after a loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. The Warriors captain Maninder Singh had a quiet outing against the Panthers but he’s still been the team’s standout raider this season with 43 raid points. Maninder has been well supported by Shrikant Jadhav, who has amassed 30 raid points in Season 9, but they need more help from all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Manoj Gowda, both of whom haven’t managed to produce their best in attack yet. On the defensive front, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the pick of their tacklers with 20 tackle points, while Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have accounted for 12 and 11 tackle points respectively.

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Puneri Paltan: 7 | Bengal: 8 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Squads PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 21.