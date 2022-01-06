Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Pawan Sehrawat races to Super 10

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

20-14 Deepak Hooda does really well to simply give Mahender the slip and then gets a touch on Aman to reduce his side's deficit to six points.

Dharmaraj, at 46, is the oldest player in the PKL. Here's more on his PKL journey and his passion for agriculture -

20-12 Pawan is caught off-guard and Sahul races from the left corner to spear him off the court. WOW!

20-10 Pawan picks up two more as he gets the bonus and evades Naveen's tackle with finesse.

As long as Pawan is on the court, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are going to struggle.

17-9 Arjun targets the left corner Aman and then leaps past Mayur's dash to pick up two points.

17-7 SUPER 10 FOR PAWAN! He wriggles out of Dharmaraj's ankle hold and has brought up his Super 10 in no time!

14-7 ALL OUT FOR BENGALURU BULLS! Pawan, who had a slow start, has seized control of the Jaipur Pink Panthers defence and eliminates the two remaining men in Dharmaraj and Sachin.

10-6 Jaipur Pink Panthers are now down to two men! Pawan entices Naveen to make a tackle and has the last laugh. Pawan's already got seven points to his name.

9-6 Pawan strikes again and he's propelled the Bengaluru Bulls to a three-point lead. Leading from the front, is the skipper.

7-5 Bonus plus a point for Pawan! He gets rid of Deepak Singh now. Jaipur Pink Panthers looking in all sorts of trouble.

5-5 Pawan gets rid of another key member of the Jaipur Pink Panthers team as he lands a kick on Deepak Hooda.

4-5 Arjun has been tackled to the mat and guess who initiated that move? Pawan Sehrawat!

3-5 Arjun picks up his first points of the evening as he pulls away from Aman's ankle hold and also manages a touch on Mayur.

2-3 Deepak Hooda seems to have done enough to bag at least two points...but he's ushered off the mat before he can cross the mid-line.

1-3 Look at that for power! Dharmaraj, the oldest player in the league at 46 years of age, grabs hold of Chandran's foot and yanks him away.

Arjun Deshwal, sporting a bandage over his right eyebrow, has been the among the most consistent raiders in PKL 8 and is the only player other than Naveen Kumar to score a Super 10 in each game this season.

1-2 Pawan gets a touch on Deepak but runs into a wall of Jaipur Pink Panthers defenders.

1-1 Both the captains are on the mat! Deepak Hooda is far too slow for Saurabh Nandal, who grabs him with a fine back hold.

0-1 Pawan Sehrawat has been tackled in his very first raid! He gets trapped in a clinical tackle hold from Deepak Singh.

8:40pm: LINE UPS!

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjith, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Elavarasan, Deepak Singh, Naveen, Sahul Kumar, Dharmarj Cheralathan

8:35pm: The Jaipur Pink Panthers haven’t had a great start to their campaign and are currently 10th on the points table, having played a game fewer than all but one team above them. They have lost two on the trot and will be looking to bounce back today. The Panthers have been inconsistent outside of Arjun Deshwal, who ranks second in the league in average raid points this season. Deepak Hooda is the team’s second-highest points scorer with 32, less than half of Deshwal’s tally. The team boasts of big names, but haven’t stepped up so far this season.

8:25pm: Bengaluru Bulls are on a five-game unbeaten run, the longest in the league behind Dabang Delhi. The Bulls raiding unit, led by Pawan Sehrawat, has been on-song, while the defence has also stepped up. The team currently has the most tackle points in the league (65) but does not have in a single defender in the top five tackle points scorers, showcasing that it is a well-drilled unit not reliant on individuals.

