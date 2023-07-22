MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Hamilton takes record pole in Hungary

The 38-year-old Briton pipped Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen by just 0.003 of a second for what was also a record ninth pole at the same circuit.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 20:48 IST , Budapest - 2 MINS READ

AFP
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas waves to fans after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas waves to fans after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Denes Erdos/ AP
infoIcon

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas waves to fans after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Denes Erdos/ AP

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position since 2021 after edging Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion ended a barren run stretching back 33 races by claiming a record-increasing 104th pole of his career and his record ninth at the Hungaroring circuit.

His success with a last-gasp lap was greeted with cheers by the crowd and ended defending double world champion Verstappen’s run of five straight poles for Red Bull.

“I didn’t expect this—for us to be fighting for pole position here this weekend,” said a hoarse and emotional Hamilton, who had described his car as being “at its worst” on Friday.

“But hats off to the team. They’ve done a fantastic job,” added Hamilton, back on the front of the grid for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021.

The Briton outpaced Verstappen by just 0.003 seconds in a thrilling conclusion to their contest.

Verstappen, whose Red Bull car ran with an update package, was disappointed.

“We’ve not been on it so far this weekend,” he said, but with a 99-point lead ahead of teammate Perez in the title race, he could afford a rare off day.

Lando Norris was third ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Valtteri Bottas taking seventh for Alfa Romeo.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was eighth for Aston Martin ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, back in the top-ten shootout for the first time in six outings, and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas.

Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

5. Zhou Gunayu (Alfa Romeo)

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

7. Valtteri Botas (Alfa Romeo)

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Related stories

Related Topics

Hungarian Grand Prix /

Lewis Hamilton /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. Antim Panghal wins trials, loses case to go to Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3: Brathwaite fifty guides West Indies on against India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Carlos Alcaraz before Hopman Cup: ‘Since Wimbledon, I didn’t touch the racquet, today will be the first time’
    AFP
  5. Jonas Vingegaard to win Tour de France again as Pogacar takes penultimate stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Hamilton takes record pole in Hungary
    AFP
  2. F1: Hungary extends deal to stay on the calendar until 2032
    Reuters
  3. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Hamilton fastest in final practice
    Reuters
  4. F1: Drivers concerned at new tyre rules ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
    AFP
  5. ‘Honey badger’ Ricciardo goes ‘lone wolf’ at AlphaTauri
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. Antim Panghal wins trials, loses case to go to Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3: Brathwaite fifty guides West Indies on against India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Carlos Alcaraz before Hopman Cup: ‘Since Wimbledon, I didn’t touch the racquet, today will be the first time’
    AFP
  5. Jonas Vingegaard to win Tour de France again as Pogacar takes penultimate stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment