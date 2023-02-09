Formula-E: Six FMSCI officials to be present in control room for Hyderabad E-Prix

In a first, six Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) officials will be inside the race control room along with top Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) officials to conduct the maiden Formula E World Championship in Hyderabad.

The Round four of the all-electric racing showdown will kick off in the city, with the final race scheduled to be held on Saturday afternoon.

“The FIA has selected six racing officials from the FMSCI, and it’s an honour to conduct the Formula E race championship along with FIA officials. To be a part of the 18-member race officiating team is a proud moment,” a top racing official told Sportstar in an exclusive interaction.

From race circuit design to bringing in the safety car, FIA oversees all the regulatory aspects of Formula E. The senior official further informed that the FIA officials have thoroughly gone through every minute detail in and around the track.

“FIA teams have already done the recce, and multiple inspections have been carried in and around the circuit. The barriers, concrete blocks, signals and other track-related equipment are in place. FIA has bought its own timing gadgets, radio communication devices and digital panels. There are advanced sensors in the cars and communication will be quick with the race director and assistant director. The main race control room has got every advanced equipment to conduct a successful show,” the official said.

With less than 48 hours remaining for the championship, the drilling and doweling at the track were at full pace as jumbo trucks ferried logistic materials, snaking through triple-layered iron barricades inside the street circuit.

In what promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the electric racing cars have been wheeled in and parked in their designated garages, with engineers tuning in the machines for Practice 1 on Friday.

“Preparations are in full swing, and only accredited race officials, teams, marshals and drivers will be allowed on the track from tomorrow. We will have a special E-safety training in the circuit, and there is a set of checklists that we will follow before the drivers come for the track walk at 10:00 AM.

There will be a medical drill, we will then check the recovery vans and the other safety apparatus that is in place for the race. The race marshals will arrive at 7:00 AM and in an hour, the track will be completely secured,” the official said.

In the build-up to Formula E, the Indian Racing League (IRL) was held in the city last November. However, the racing show skidded off the track with numerous interruptions, even involving security breaches inside the perimeter of the track. However, the official said that the loopholes have been plugged in.

“The security has been increased and there won’t be any breach. The security of drivers, teams and fans is of top priority, and both FMSCI and FIA have taken steps to ensure the successful conduct of the race. The government has supported us and has made sure we don’t face any logistical challenges. India is ready, and Hyderabad is set to host its maiden Formula E Championship,” he said.