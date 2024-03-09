F2 Saudi Arabia GP: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in feature race, celebrates highest podium finish of his career

Kush Maini finished second (57:05.474s) in the Saudi Arabia F2 Grand Prix, behind race winner Enzo Fittipaldi (56:57.579s) of Van Amersfoort Racing on Saturday, March 9, 2024 in Jeddah.

Maini who races for Invicta Racing, achieved his second ever podium in F2 career with a highest career finish of P2, seconds away from being the race winner.

Maini, was on pole after qualifying second fastest and was promoted to the front of the grid, due to the absence of Oliver Bearman, who has filled in for Carlos Sainz as Ferrari’s F1 driver for the weekend.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen fastest in final practice as rookie Bearman debuts for Ferrari

Maini finished 7th in the opening raceweek in Bahrain as he started the race from the back of the grid due to disqualification in the quali.

With 27 points, Maini is currently 5th in the driver standings.

The next F2 race is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne starting on March 22.