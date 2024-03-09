MagazineBuy Print

F2 Saudi Arabia GP: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in feature race, celebrates highest podium finish of his career

Maini who races for Invicta Racing, achieved his second ever podium in F2 career with a highest career finish of P2, seconds away from being the race winner.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 22:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kush Maini of India and Invicta Racing during the Round 2 Jeddah Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship
Kush Maini of India and Invicta Racing during the Round 2 Jeddah Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kush Maini of India and Invicta Racing during the Round 2 Jeddah Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kush Maini finished second (57:05.474s) in the Saudi Arabia F2 Grand Prix, behind race winner Enzo Fittipaldi (56:57.579s) of Van Amersfoort Racing on Saturday, March 9, 2024 in Jeddah.

Maini who races for Invicta Racing, achieved his second ever podium in F2 career with a highest career finish of P2, seconds away from being the race winner.

Maini, was on pole after qualifying second fastest and was promoted to the front of the grid, due to the absence of Oliver Bearman, who has filled in for Carlos Sainz as Ferrari’s F1 driver for the weekend.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen fastest in final practice as rookie Bearman debuts for Ferrari

Maini finished 7th in the opening raceweek in Bahrain as he started the race from the back of the grid due to disqualification in the quali.

With 27 points, Maini is currently 5th in the driver standings.

The next F2 race is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne starting on March 22.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
