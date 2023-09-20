MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Bagnaia, Espargaro reach India; Marquez enroute after visa delay

MotoGP Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro were among the riders that reached India ahead of the inaugural Indian Grand Prix in Noida this weekend.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez who missed his flight to India after a delay in visa processing yesterday also posted an update on his Instagram page confirming his trip to India.

Espargaro was one of the riders reported whose travel was delayed due to visa issues but a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed his arrival in the country ahead of the Grand Prix. Gresini Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio also confirmed his arrival through a social media post.

Honda rider Marquez and his teammate Joan Mir were supposed to be in India on Wednesday morning for an event at the Honda India factory in Manesar before the organisers called it off on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, a statement from Grand Prix of India acknowledged the issue and said, “We regret the unforeseen delays in the visa issuance process. Our teams are tirelessly working around the clock to ensure that every participant, from riders to technical officials, receives their visa promptly.”

The Indian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the MotoGP Championship, will be held between September 22 and 24 at the Buddh International Circuit.