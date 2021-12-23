2021, The Year In Sports: November recall

From Australia men winning its maiden T20 World Cup to Lionel Messi winning his seventh Ballon d'Or, here is a look at the top sporting moments from November.

Nov 6: Barca appoints club legend Xavi as new coach

Barcelona announced the appointment of club legend Xavi Hernández as the new coach on a deal that includes the remainder of the current season plus two additional seasons.

Nov 7: India out of T20 World Cup

New Zealand qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 after beating Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. With the result, India was knocked out of the competition.

Nov 7: Djokovic wins Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his US Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in the final.

Nov 11: Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur resigns following racism scandal

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur resigned with immediate effect in the fallout from the allegations of institutional racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Nov 12: India vs Pakistan headlines women’s T20 cricket competition at 2022 CWG

India has been clubbed with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in its group for the women’s Twenty20 cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nov 14: Australia men win first T20 World Cup

Australia powered to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to win the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.

Australia celebrates with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. - Reuters

Nov 16: Zhou becomes first Chinese driver after signing for Alfa Romeo

Guanyu Zhou became Formula 1's first Chinese driver after signing with Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season. Alfa Romeo described the Formula 2 frontrunner as a "trailblazer who will write a pivotal page in his country's motorsport history".

Nov 18: Federer pulls out of Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer told Swiss media he will miss the Australian Open in January and is unlikely to return to competition until mid-2022 as he recovers from multiple knee surgeries.

Nov 19: Paine steps down as Australia's Test captain

Tim Paine stepped down as Australia Test captain before the Ashes over a historical investigation into sexually explicit texts to a female colleague.

Nov 19: AB de Villiers retires from all cricket

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all cricket, including franchise T20 leagues. de Villiers last played for Royal Challengers in the 2021 IPL, where he scored 313 runs in 15 matches.

Nov 20: Railways wins Women's One-Day Trophy title

Railways trounced Karnataka by eight wickets with 27.4 overs to spare in the Women's One-Day Trophy final to clinch its 13th title.

Nov 21: Zverev wins ATP Finals

Germany's Alexander Zverev swept aside Russian world number two and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to win the ATP Finals, claiming the title for the second time in his career.

Nov 22: TN clinches Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

A last ball six from Shahrukh Khan handed Tamil Nadu a second straight Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title, ending Karnataka’s unbeaten run.

Nov 26: Formiga retires, India plays Brazil for the first time ever

The India women's football team tested its Brazilian counterpart but fell to a 6-1 loss in the first fixture of a four-nation tournament in Manaus. The fixture itself was historic, marking the first time any Indian team, male or female, took on a senior Brazil on the international stage. The game also saw Brazilian veteran Formiga play her last international game.

Nov 27: ICC calls off Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021

The International Cricket Council called off the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new COVID-19 variant in southern Africa.

Nov 29: Messi wins seventh men's Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi won his record seventh men's Ballon d'Or award beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the prize in Paris.