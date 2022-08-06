More Sports

PKL9: Who is Amir Hossein Bastami

PKL 9: Iranian defender Amir Hossein Bastami was picked up by Haryana Steelers on final day of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction for Rs 65.10 lakh.

Team Sportstar
06 August, 2022 12:33 IST
06 August, 2022 12:33 IST
Iranian defender Amir Hossein Bastami

Iranian defender Amir Hossein Bastami | Photo Credit: Amir Hossein Bastami/Instagram

PKL 9: Iranian defender Amir Hossein Bastami was picked up by Haryana Steelers on final day of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction for Rs 65.10 lakh.

Iranian defender Amir Hossein Bastami was picked up by Haryana Steelers on final day of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction for Rs 65.10 lakh.

Bastami, who had a base price of Rs 10 lakh, was the first big buy of the day with UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi being initially involved in the bidding war. Once the bid crossed Rs 15 lakh, Gujarat Giants too joined in.

 

Moments later, Yoddhas pulled out and it was Giants vs Haryana Steelers. Eventually, the Steelers outbid Giants to rope in the young Iranian, who had led his national side to the inaugural Junior Kabaddi World Championship title in 2019.

Bastami joins Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal forming a strong defense for the Haryana franchise.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us