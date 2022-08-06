PKL9: Who is Amir Hossein Bastami

Iranian defender Amir Hossein Bastami was picked up by Haryana Steelers on final day of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction for Rs 65.10 lakh.

Bastami, who had a base price of Rs 10 lakh, was the first big buy of the day with UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi being initially involved in the bidding war. Once the bid crossed Rs 15 lakh, Gujarat Giants too joined in.

Moments later, Yoddhas pulled out and it was Giants vs Haryana Steelers. Eventually, the Steelers outbid Giants to rope in the young Iranian, who had led his national side to the inaugural Junior Kabaddi World Championship title in 2019.

Bastami joins Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal forming a strong defense for the Haryana franchise.