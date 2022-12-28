Weightlifting Nationals: Eyes on Bindyarani, Lovepreet; other big names missing

More Sports

Though Olympic & World championship medallist Mirabai Chanu is not taking part in the Nationals, she is expected to watch the proceedings for a day or two.

K. Keerthivasan
NAGERCOIL 28 December, 2022 20:07 IST
Most of the top weightlifters have chosen to give the National (junior, youth & senior) championships to be held at Ponjesly Engineering College in Nagercoil from December 29 to January 7 a skip to prepare for three bigger events scheduled next year.

With the World championships getting over just a fortnight back in Bogota, Colombia and three events - the Asian junior & youth championships, the Commonwealth (youth, junior & senior) championships and the Commonwealth u-23 championships - all scheduled in New Delhi in July-August next year, the Nationals will miss some of the stars including 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games medallists Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sagar and Jeremy Lalrinnuga.

However, 2022 CWG medallists Harjinder Kaur, S. Bindyarani Devi and Lovepreet Singh have confirmed their participation.

“This is the second time Nagercoil is hosting the Nationals--the last time being in 2016. We were alloted the Nationals in February 2020 but due to COVID-19 we were not able to do it. It’s is a huge challenge to host a big event with around 1200 athletes, but we are ready,” S. Shanmugavel, Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Weightlifiting Association told Sportstar on Wednesday.

