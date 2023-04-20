More Sports

Boxer Conor Benn provisionally suspended by UK Anti-Doping

In February, the World Boxing Council had cleared Benn of a doping offence after it ruled a “highly-elevated consumption of eggs” constituted a “reasonable explanation” for his positive finding.

AFP
LONDON 20 April, 2023 19:32 IST
LONDON 20 April, 2023 19:32 IST
FILE PHOTO: British boxer Conor Benn.

FILE PHOTO: British boxer Conor Benn. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In February, the World Boxing Council had cleared Benn of a doping offence after it ruled a “highly-elevated consumption of eggs” constituted a “reasonable explanation” for his positive finding.

Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended from boxing by UK Anti-Doping, it was announced Thursday.

A scheduled catchweight “grudge” bout against British rival Chris Eubank Jr scheduled for October last year was cancelled after trace amounts of a fertility drug, clomiphene -- which is known to elevate testosterone levels in men -- were found in Benn’s urine.

Benn had denied intentionally or knowingly ingesting any banned substances.

Also Read
USA, Britain form breakaway governing body in split from IBA

In February, the World Boxing Council cleared Benn of a doping offence after it ruled a “highly-elevated consumption of eggs” constituted a “reasonable explanation” for his positive finding.

But a statement issued by UKAD on Thursday said: “UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on 15 March 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“Whilst provisionally suspended Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD can also confirm that on 3 April 2023 it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged use of a prohibited substance (clomiphene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending and will now follow the results management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.”

After  Boxing News reported Benn was provisionally suspended earlier this week, the 26-year-old tweeted: “I can’t comment on anything to do with UKAD other than to say that I am in touch with them”, adding, “I remain free to fight outside the UK.”

Benn relinquished his British boxing licence after testing positive and the BBBofC can request other governing bodies prohibit the undefeated Londoner from fighting abroad.

October’s proposed bout was intended to be a continuation of the Benn v Eubank feud in which the rivals’ fathers -- Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr -- battled it out in two ferocious contests in the early 1990s.

A catchweight of 157 pounds (71.2kg) was agreed for the sons to continue the family feud, meaning Benn would have had to move up two weight divisions and Eubank lose three pounds.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us