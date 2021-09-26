More Sports Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters On Daughters Day, we take a look at some of the most famous sports personalities and their daughters. Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 19:52 IST Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 19:52 IST MS Dhoni famously missed the birth of his daughter Ziva owing to being on national duty but has a made it a point to make up for lost time since. Ziva is seen with her father often at matches and the duo make quite the fun-loving pair, seen enjoying the outdoors on his Instagram handle. Photo: K.R.Deepak 1/16 Sachin Tendulkar had a heartfelt wish on Daughter's Day for Sara. "When you are around time flies like a 6 too.. which you have enacted in this pic! It was such a joy to see you crawl out of my lap and grow into a beautiful young lady. I am so proud of you and lucky to have a daughter like you." Photo: PTI 2/16 Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupati and actor Lara Dutta's daughter Saira Photo: Instagram/Mahesh Bhupati 3/16 Indian captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby daughter - Vamika - last year. The couple have been particular about keeping their baby away from the cameras. Photo: Instagram/Anushka Sharma 4/16 Jonty Rhodes named his daughter India after the country he loves visiting through his career. Rhodes' relationship with the nation continues through the IPL and other cricketing projects. His daughter was born in Mumbai too. Photo: Instagram/Jonty Rhodes 5/16 Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran Windies cricketer Vivian Richards and actor Neena Gupta and among the ace fashion designers in the country. Photo: PTI 6/16 Legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone's daughter Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in the Indian cinema industry. Photo: Vijay Soneji 7/16 Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a daughter - Olympia who is often seen accompanying her mother at tournaments and big ticket events. The duo have an adorable social media presence. Photo: Getty Images 8/16 Gina Schumacher, daughter of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher, is a successful equestrian. Photo: Instagram/Gina Schumacher 9/16 Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia have one daughter - Amiya. The 25-year-old is believed to be part of Kabir Khan's production team which is making the film '83' which is based on her father's 1983 World Cup triumph. Photo: Special Arrangement 10/16 Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant had four daughters (from L-R) Gianna, Bianca, Capri and Natalia. Gianna died with her father in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Gianna was a basketball player and often trained with her father. Photo: Instagram/ Vanessa Bryant 11/16 Kate Mara, daughter of Timothy Christopher Mara, (former part-owner of the New York Giants) is a successful actor with notable shows/films like House of Cards, American Horror Story: Murder House, Brokeback Mountain and Fantastic Four among others to her name. 12/16 Muhammad Ali had seven daughters - Maryum, Jamillah, Rasheda, Miya, Khaliah, Hana and Laila. Laila (in picture) was a boxer herself. Photo: Getty Images 13/16 Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner's daughters - Kylie (extreme right) and Kendall (centre) are successful media personalities and entrepreneurs. Photo: Instagram/Caitlyn Jenner 14/16 David Beckham's daughter Harper is often spotted with her dad at football games. Photo: Reuters 15/16 Motherhood changed a lot for Allyson Felix. She continued to win and dominate the track but it prompted her to stand for a number of causes - including contracts for women athletes who give birth, maternity leave and more. Camryn is often spotted with her mom at meets and has a role model like no other in Felix. Photo: AP 16/16 Read more stories on More Sports.