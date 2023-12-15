MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II

The 28-year-old from Punjab managed a total effort of 340kg, which is a whopping 50kg less than his bronze-winning effort of 390kg at the Birmingham CWG last year.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 12:03 IST , Doha - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Commonwealth Games medallist weightlifter Gurdeep Singh finished an underwhelming 12th in the men’s +109kg category at the IWF Grand Prix II here.

The 28-year-old from Punjab managed a total effort of 340kg, which is a whopping 50kg less than his bronze-winning effort of 390kg at the Birmingham CWG last year.

The two-time Commonwealth Championships bronze medallist, who has been out of action this year due to a wrist injury, lifted 145kg in the snatch section followed by a best effort of 195kg in clean and jerk.

Overall, it was a disappointing display by the Indians at the Grand Prix II, which is an additional Olympic qualifying event.

While Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) didn’t lift any weight as she is still recuperating from an injury, Bindyarani Devi (55kg) did not finish (DNF) her event.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achinta Sheuli and reigning national champion Narayan Ajith signed off in 12th and 16th spots respectively in the men’s 73kg weight class, which is an Olympic category.

Related Topics

Gurdeep Singh /

International Weightlifting Federation /

IWF /

Commonwealth Games /

Mirabai Chanu /

Achinta Sheuli /

Olympic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: ENG 67/2 at Lunch with Sciver-Brunt, Beaumont
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II
    PTI
  3. Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships
    Reuters
  4. IPL Auction 2024: Five uncapped Indian players to look out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II
    PTI
  2. Roadmap laid out for development of Ice Hockey in Ladakh
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Khelo India Para Games: Manish Narwal clinches air pistol gold
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: ENG 67/2 at Lunch with Sciver-Brunt, Beaumont
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II
    PTI
  3. Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships
    Reuters
  4. IPL Auction 2024: Five uncapped Indian players to look out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment