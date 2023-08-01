Indian sports news wrap, August 1

The major developments from the world of sports on August 1 where Indians took part are as follows:

TENNIS

Saketh reaches Mexico quarterfinals

Saketh Myneni in partnership with Luis Martinez of Venezuela beat Ernesto Escobedo and Rodrigo Mendez 6-3, 2-6, [10-5] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.

THE RESULTS ATP 250 Los Cabos, Mexico Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luis Martinez (Ven) & Saketh Myneni bt Ernesto Escobedo & Rodrigo Mendez (Mex) 6-3, 2-6, [10-5] ITF (Men) 25k USD, Astana, Kazakhstan Singles (first round): Rubin Statham (Nzl) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 6-3 Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Ajeet Rai (Nzl) bt Iliyas Maratuly & Vitaliy Zatespin (Kaz) 6-3, 6-2; Siddhant Banthia & Sai Karteek Reddy bt Egt Agafonov & Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) 6-3, 4-6, [10-8]; Parikshit Somani & Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) bt Evgenii Tiurnev & Semen Voronin 6-3, 7-5 ITF (women) 25k USD, Foxhills, Britain Singles (first round): Martyna Kubka (Pol) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-4 ITF (women) 25k USD, Astana, Kazakhstan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Haruna Arakawa & Erika Sema (Jpn) bt Laalitya Kalluri & Natalia Kowalczyk (Pol) 6-1, 6-0; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Ayumi Koshishi (Jpn) & Polina Leykina 6-4, 7-6(6) ITF (women) 25k USD, Tbilisi, Georgia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Anna Bochoradze (Geo) & Elina Zakharova 6-2, 6-0 ITF (men) 15k USD, Raanana, Israel Singles (first round): Rishab Agarwal bt Raz Katz (Isr) 6-1, 6-2.

- Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

Eight-member squad announced for Commonwealth Youth Games

Athletics Federation of India on Tuesday announced an eight-member squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.

The seventh edition of the event will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11.

Squad - Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400m hurdles), Arjun (javelin throw), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (Shot Put).

- Team Sportstar