Indian sports news wrap, August 1

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 1.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 7 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Saketh Myneni.
FILE PHOTO: Saketh Myneni. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saketh Myneni. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM/THE HINDU

The major developments from the world of sports on August 1 where Indians took part are as follows:

TENNIS

Saketh reaches Mexico quarterfinals

Saketh Myneni in partnership with Luis Martinez of Venezuela beat Ernesto Escobedo and Rodrigo Mendez 6-3, 2-6, [10-5] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.

THE RESULTS
ATP 250 Los Cabos, Mexico
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luis Martinez (Ven) & Saketh Myneni bt Ernesto Escobedo & Rodrigo Mendez (Mex) 6-3, 2-6, [10-5]
ITF (Men) 25k USD, Astana, Kazakhstan
Singles (first round): Rubin Statham (Nzl) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 6-3
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Ajeet Rai (Nzl) bt Iliyas Maratuly & Vitaliy Zatespin (Kaz) 6-3, 6-2; Siddhant Banthia & Sai Karteek Reddy bt Egt Agafonov & Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) 6-3, 4-6, [10-8]; Parikshit Somani & Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) bt Evgenii Tiurnev & Semen Voronin 6-3, 7-5
ITF (women) 25k USD, Foxhills, Britain
Singles (first round): Martyna Kubka (Pol) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-4
ITF (women) 25k USD, Astana, Kazakhstan
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Haruna Arakawa & Erika Sema (Jpn) bt Laalitya Kalluri & Natalia Kowalczyk (Pol) 6-1, 6-0; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Ayumi Koshishi (Jpn) & Polina Leykina 6-4, 7-6(6)
ITF (women) 25k USD, Tbilisi, Georgia
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Anna Bochoradze (Geo) & Elina Zakharova 6-2, 6-0
ITF (men) 15k USD, Raanana, Israel
Singles (first round): Rishab Agarwal bt Raz Katz (Isr) 6-1, 6-2.

- Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

Eight-member squad announced for Commonwealth Youth Games

Athletics Federation of India on Tuesday announced an eight-member squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.

The seventh edition of the event will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11.

Squad - Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400m hurdles), Arjun (javelin throw), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (Shot Put).

- Team Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
