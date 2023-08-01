The major developments from the world of sports on August 1 where Indians took part are as follows:
TENNIS
Saketh reaches Mexico quarterfinals
Saketh Myneni in partnership with Luis Martinez of Venezuela beat Ernesto Escobedo and Rodrigo Mendez 6-3, 2-6, [10-5] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.
THE RESULTS
ATP 250 Los Cabos, Mexico
ITF (Men) 25k USD, Astana, Kazakhstan
ITF (women) 25k USD, Foxhills, Britain
ITF (women) 25k USD, Astana, Kazakhstan
ITF (women) 25k USD, Tbilisi, Georgia
ITF (men) 15k USD, Raanana, Israel
- Team Sportstar
ATHLETICS
Eight-member squad announced for Commonwealth Youth Games
Athletics Federation of India on Tuesday announced an eight-member squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.
The seventh edition of the event will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11.
Squad - Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400m hurdles), Arjun (javelin throw), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (Shot Put).
- Team Sportstar
Latest on Sportstar
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Sudharsan hits ton, South Zone 211/3 in chase of 262 vs Central; East beats West to enter final
- Indian sports news wrap, August 1
- Indian football squad for Asian Games: Sunil Chhetri expected to lead, Jhingan and Gurpreet Sandhu included
- WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kishan falls after helping India to flying start vs West Indies
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark beats Haiti 2-0, faces Australia in round of 16
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE