Indian sports news wrap, March 17

TENNIS

Vihaan to face Fateh Singh in ITF juniors final

Fateh Singh beat Samarth Sahita to set up a title clash against Vihaan Reddy in the boys semifinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Academy on Friday.

In the girls section, Anastasiya Krymkova of Kazakhstan beat compatriot and the champion of the last tournament in Gurugram, Ariana Gogulina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. She will play another Kazakh, Albina Kaeknova in the final.

Anastasiya also won the doubles title with Satima Toregen.

Results Boys (semifinals): Fateh Singh bt Samarth Sahita 6-3, 6-1; Vihaan Reddy bt Kashit Nagrale 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (final): Smit Patel & Pratyanksh bt Tanishq Jadhav & Vansh Nandal 2-6, 6-2, [10-3]. Girls (semifinals): Albina Kakenova (Kaz) bt Aruzhan Nuranbay (Kaz) 6-2, 7-5; Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) bt Ariana Gogulina (Kaz) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles (final): Anastasiya Krymkova & Satima Toregen (Kaz) bt Ariana Gogulina & Albina Kakenova (Kaz) 6-4, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan lose in ATP Challenger in Hungary

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan were beaten 7-6(3), 6-3 by Bogdan Bobrov and Sergey Fomin of Uzbekistan in the doubles semifinals of the $36,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Szekeshfehervar, Hungary, on Friday.

The Indian pair collected 17 ATP points and €670.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Iran, fifth seed Prajwal Dev made the semifinals.

-Kamesh Srinivasan