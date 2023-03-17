Indian sports news wrap, March 17

TENNIS
Vihaan to face Fateh Singh in ITF juniors final
Fateh Singh beat Samarth Sahita to set up a title clash against Vihaan Reddy in the boys semifinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Academy on Friday.
In the girls section, Anastasiya Krymkova of Kazakhstan beat compatriot and the champion of the last tournament in Gurugram, Ariana Gogulina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. She will play another Kazakh, Albina Kaeknova in the final.
Anastasiya also won the doubles title with Satima Toregen.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Purav Raja and Divij Sharan lose in ATP Challenger in Hungary
Purav Raja and Divij Sharan were beaten 7-6(3), 6-3 by Bogdan Bobrov and Sergey Fomin of Uzbekistan in the doubles semifinals of the $36,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Szekeshfehervar, Hungary, on Friday.
The Indian pair collected 17 ATP points and €670.
In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Iran, fifth seed Prajwal Dev made the semifinals.
-Kamesh Srinivasan