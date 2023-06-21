MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 21

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 21.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 18:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Diksha Dagar of India tees off from the 6th hole on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club .
File Photo: Diksha Dagar of India tees off from the 6th hole on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club . | Photo Credit: Tom Dulat/Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Diksha Dagar of India tees off from the 6th hole on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club . | Photo Credit: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Chennai

GOLF

Diksha seeks to maintain fine form as five Indians tee off in Czech Open

Diksha Dagar will carry her fine form into the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open as the Ladies European Tour is set for another action-packed week at the Royal Beroun Golf Club.

Diksha, who was third last week, after sharing the lead at one stage in the final round, has risen to 22nd on the Race to Costa Del Sol.

She will have a lot of company in fellow Indians, as Pranavi Urs has an invitation this week, alongside regulars like 2022 Hero Women’s Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari.

Asian Games-bound Pranavi, who topped her domestic Tour, the Hero WPG Tour in India, is now dividing her time between the LET and the Epson Tour in the United States.

Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari are looking at finding form as the second half of the season looms large.

Aditi Ashok is not in the field this week as she plays at the Major, the KPMG PGA Championships.

The club is hosting the event for the fourth consecutive year, following victories by Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, and Czech amateur Jana Melichova in the last three years respectively.

A field of 126 players will take the course this week in a 54-hole stroke play format where there will be a cut after 36 holes to the top 60 professionals and ties.

-PTI

Amateur Vidhatri takes four-shot lead in women’s Pro Golf Tour’s ninth leg

Amateur Vidhatri Urs holed four birdies on either side of the Prestige Golfshire Club to take a four-shot lead, after the first round of the ninth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday.

Behind Vidhatri were three professional players at 69 each, which included Seher Atwal, the winner of the opening leg this season, Durga Nittur and rookie pro Kriti Chowhan.

Sachika Singh shot 2-under 70.

The seasoned Tvesa Malik, along with two-time winner this season, Sneha Singh and Rhea Purvi Saravanan, brought home 72 each and were tied sixth.

Six players — Jyotsana Singh, Shweta Mansingh, Neha Tripathi, amateur Saanvi Somu, Yaalisai Verma and Riya Yadav — shot 73 each to be tied ninth.

The day, however, belonged to Vidhatri, who is also a cousin of professional player Pranavi Urs. Pranavi had dominated the WPG Tour last season.

Vidhatri had eight birdies against one lone bogey on the fourth hole.

On Wednesday, Vidhatri birdied second, fifth, seventh and ninth and turned in a solid 3-under 33.

On the back nine, she did not drop any shots and birdied 12th, 14th, 15th and 18th for her best card on the tour with 65.

Vidhatri’s best result on the WPG Tour, where she plays often, has been a third place in June 2022. She had recently won the IGU’s Telangana Ladies Amateurs.

Durga, looking for her maiden win on the tour, had three birdies and no bogeys. She birdied second and fifth on the front nine, and had a birdie on 12th on the back nine.

Seher, who has also been playing in events in Europe and is due to play in Singapore Ladies Masters next month, had one birdie against two bogeys on front nine.

She bounced back with three birdies in a row from 11th to 13th and added yet another one on 18th to make it to 69.

Kriti had two birdies on both halves of the course and dropped just one shot on seventh.

Sachika had a double on fourth and a bogey on fifth to be 3-over after five holes. She came back well with a birdie on seventh, and then had four more between 10th and 14th to be the fifth player under par on the first day.

Tvesa had two late bogeys on 16 and 17 in her 72, while Sneha had six birdies, four bogeys and a double in her even par card.

-PTI

Related Topics

Diksha Dagar /

Vani Kapoor /

Ridhima Dilawari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 21
    Team Sportstar
  2. Happier with 8.09m in Paris than 8.41m in Bhubaneswar, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  3. SAFF Championship: Kuwait starts campaign with a 3-1 win against Nepal
    Aneesh Dey
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE score, SAFF Championship updates: Chhetri starts, lineups OUT; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 21
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alpine skiing combined to become team event at 2026 Games
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
  4. Giro d’Italia winner Roglic will not ride Tour de France
    Reuters
  5. French investigators raid headquarters of Paris Olympics organisers
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 21
    Team Sportstar
  2. Happier with 8.09m in Paris than 8.41m in Bhubaneswar, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  3. SAFF Championship: Kuwait starts campaign with a 3-1 win against Nepal
    Aneesh Dey
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE score, SAFF Championship updates: Chhetri starts, lineups OUT; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment