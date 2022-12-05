Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi’s family home demolished

The family villa of Elnaz Rekabi - an Iranian climber who competed abroad with her hair uncovered - has reportedly been demolished.

Iran’s official judiciary news agency, Mizan, said on Saturday that the destruction of her brother’s home was due to its ‘‘unauthorised construction and use of land’‘ and took place months before the climber competed at an international rock climbing competition in South Korea.

Rekabi, 33, broke Iran’s mandatory dress code at the contest in South Korea - but later said her headscarf had fallen off “inadvertently”.

Iranian sportswomen are obliged to compete with headscarves, even while during events held abroad.

The Islamic republic has been rocked by nearly three months of protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaking the nation’s strict dress code for women.