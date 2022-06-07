June 7: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS

Rohan Bopanna joined hands with Denis Shapovalov to outplay Jonathan Erlich and Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-0 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €769,645 ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart on Tuesday.



In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Thailand, Karman Kaur Thandi made the singles pre-quarterfinals.



The results:



€769,645 ATP, Stuttgart, Germany



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-0.



$25,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Congsup Congcar (Tha) & Shintaro Imai (Jpn) bt Paras Dahiya & Faisal Qamar 6-2, 7-6(4).



$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia



Singles (first round): Quentin Folliot (Fra) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 7-6(4).



Doubles (Pre-quarterfinals): Alexander Crnokrak & Matthew Dellavedova

(Aus) bt Maximus Jones (Tha) & Karan Singh 6-3, 6-3;



$15,000 ITF men, Tay Ninh, Vietnam



Singles (first round): Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-4, 6-1; SD Prajwal Dev bt Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) 7-5, 6-4; Aaron Addison (Aus) bt Nishant Dabas 6-1, 6-3.



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Minh Tuan Pham & Linh Giang Trinh (Vie) bt Ishaque Eqbal & Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-3, 6-3.



$25,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai, Thailand



Singles (first round): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Haruka Kaji (Jpn) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Momoko Kobori (Jpn) & Luksika Kumkhum

(Tha) bt Ankita Raina & Karman Kaur Thandi 7-5, 6-1; Anastasiia Poplavska (Ukr) & Riya Bhatia bt Chompoothip Jundakate & Tamachan Momkoonthod (Tha) 4-6, 6-1, [12-10]; Erika Sema (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Humera Baharmus & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 6-3.

GOLF

Ridhima, Neha and Pranavi look for good start as Hero WPGT resumes with seventh leg

Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi will test the gains they have made from their recent starts in Europe and elsewhere as they tee up in the first round of the 7th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire here on Wednesday.

The WPG Tour, which resumes after a two-month break, will see 30 players vying for the Rs 10 lakh purse.

Many of the regular stars, such as Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall are currently in Europe for various events.

However, Ridhima Dilawari is in the field as is Neha Tripathi, who in spite of her indifferent form has shown occasional flashes of brilliance.

The promising Jahanvi Bakshi and Pranavi Urs, who have won multiple times on the Tour, are also in the fray. Also looking for another win will be Seher Atwal.

Many other golfers have also had a taste of international competition like Durga Nittur, Astha Madan, Suchitra Ramesh and Siddhi Kapoor. They will all get a chance to vie for honours.

The field includes six amateurs also.

CHESS

Maha Open chess: Aleksandrov beats Sengupta, enjoys joint lead with Amonatov

Grandmaster Aleksej Aleksandrov outlasted Indian GM Deep Sengupta to join top-seed Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan in the lead of the first Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster chess tournament on Tuesday.

While Aleksandrov put it across Sengupta in 54 moves, GM Amonatov was held to a draw on the top board by Indian GM Arjun Kalyan in a 31-move game.

Aleksandrov and Amonatov share the lead with eight points each after the 10th round.

Kalyan is close on the heels of the leaders with 7.5 points following the draw against the Tajik player in the penultimate round.

Four players -- Boris Savchenko, Luka Paichadze, Sengupta and Aditya Mittal -- occupy the third spot with seven points each.

Grandmaster Savchenko and Paichadze drew their matches against Kirill Stupak and Mihail Nikitenko, while Mittal split points with L R Srihari.

M R Lalith Babu, the highest-rated Indian player in the field, could not break through the defences of Neelesh Saha and had to settle for a draw.

The final round of the event will be played on Wednesday.

Important results (10th round): Farrukh Amonatov (8) drew Arjun Kalyan (7.5), Aleksej Aleksandrov (8) beat Deep Sengupta (7), Luka Paichadze (7) drew Kirill Stupak (5), Boris Savchenko (7) beat Mihail Nikitenko (6), L R Srihari (5) drew against Aditya Mittal (7), M R Lalith Babu (6.5) drew with Neelesh Saha (5), Alexei Fedorov (6) beat Audi Ameya (3), M R Venkatesh (6.5) drew with Bhakti Kulkarni (2), A Shrivatri (4.5) beat Karthik Venkataraman (6).

