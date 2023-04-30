Khelo India University Games 2023 schedule: Date, venues, full list of events

More Sports

Around 4,000 athletes, all in the under-27 category, from various institutions will feature in the event and vie for medals in 21 sports.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 20:08 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The whole event will be held across four cities - Varanasi, Noida, Gorakhpur and Lucknow - in Uttar Pradesh.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The whole event will be held across four cities - Varanasi, Noida, Gorakhpur and Lucknow - in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR

The third edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Uttar Pradesh 2023 will begin on May 25, 2023. The Games will kickoff with the opening ceremony in Lucknow and will conclude on June 3 in Varanasi.

The whole event will be held across four cities - Varanasi, Noida, Gorakhpur and Lucknow - in Uttar Pradesh. The Shooting competition will be held in New Delhi while the Kabaddi event will begin on May 23 in Noida. Some other events will also begin on May 24.

“We are very pleased with the strong momentum the Khelo India movement continues to experience and we are looking forward to welcoming athletes from all over the country to Uttar Pradesh,” said Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s the full schedule of the 3rd Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2023 :

