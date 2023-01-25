More Sports

Water Sports to debut at Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Bhopal and Maheshwar (Khargone) will be playing host to disciplines like canoeing, kayaking and rowing, which will be held at the MP Water Sports Academy.

PTI
Bhopal 25 January, 2023 22:38 IST
Water Sports is set to make its debut at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, which will be held across Madhya Pradesh from January 30 to February 11.

Bhopal and Maheshwar (Khargone) will be playing host to disciplines like canoeing, kayaking and rowing, which will be held at the MP Water Sports Academy in the state capital. Water slalom, on the other hand, will be taking place at Khargone, Maheshwar.

Talking about the inclusion of water sports in the Khelo India Youth Games, Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, “We all know that Bhopal is known as the city of lakes. Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the sports hub of India under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji.

“We have excellent infrastructure. We have two lakes in Bhopal. These are great spots for canoeing and kayaking. We have the best training facilities, international coaches, and above all, we are hosting Khelo India, so it is a matter of pride for us.”

