More Sports Coronavirus LIVE tracker, updates: Irish Open postponed The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 36,600 people and spread across 201 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 March, 2020 22:25 IST Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy poses with the trophy after his three-shot victory at the Irish Open in 2016. - AFP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 March, 2020 22:25 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, taking the lives of over 36,600 people, and spreading across 201 countries.The biggest news for the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to March 23, 2021. Several other tournaments, including the IPL, Premier League and French Open have been postponed.Suspensions or cancellations have also impacted Moto GP, Bundesliga, ATP Tour, La Liga, Euro 2020, BWF Tour, ICC World Test Championship, Copa America, WTA Tour and several Formula One (F1) races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: