NIS employee tests positive for COVID-19: SAI The Sports Authority India (SAI), without giving the name of the individual, said he has been shifted to a COVID-19 care centre as per protocol. PTI NEW DELHI 18 August, 2020 13:27 IST The SAI said that since he was in quarantine, he did not interact with others at the institute. - TWITTER/ @Media_SAI PTI NEW DELHI 18 August, 2020 13:27 IST The catering manager of the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, who was in mandatory quarantine after arriving at the facility from Lucknow, has tested positive for COVID-19.The Sports Authority India (SAI), without giving the name of the individual, said he has been shifted to a COVID-19 care centre as per protocol."He along with two other officials had reported back to NIS Patiala after availing leave and were quarantined as per guidelines of Local Health Department and tested for COVID-19 upon arrival," SAI said in a statement.ALSO READ| Asian Boxing Championships in India postponed to 2021 "While the other two employees tested negative, the catering manager's test results came out positive for the virus and he has thus been shifted to a COVID Centre for better treatment and as a precautionary measure."The SAI said that since he was in quarantine, he did not interact with others at the institute.On Monday, an employee of the State Bank of India branch inside NIS had tested positive.ALSO READ| Vinesh pulls out of national camp citing health risk But SAI insisted that there was no threat to the ongoing camps as the athletes, coaches and support staff are confined to the green zone in the colour-coded campus. The bank is in the red zone.Currently, the national camps for boxing, weightlifting and athletics are underway at the NIS.