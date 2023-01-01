More Sports

History-making French athletics coach Carraz dies aged 82

Carraz coached French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre for free and the two formed a formidable partnership with their most memorable year coming in 2010.

AFP
Paris 01 January, 2023 18:08 IST
Paris 01 January, 2023 18:08 IST
File image of Pierre Carraz.

File image of Pierre Carraz. | Photo Credit: Pierre Carraz

Carraz coached French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre for free and the two formed a formidable partnership with their most memorable year coming in 2010.

Pierre Carraz, who coached French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre to an historic treble of the 100/200 metres and 4x100m relay at the 2010 European Championships, has died aged 82, the French Athletics Federation (FFA) announced.

“The FFA learned with great sadness the death aged 82 of Pierre Carraz,” tweeted the FFA.

“We salute the memory of a hugely talented coach, who most notably took Christophe Lemaitre to the highest level of the sport.”

Carraz coached Lemaitre for free and the two formed a formidable partnership with their most memorable year coming in 2010.

Lemaitre became the first white sprinter to go under the 10-second mark in the 100m (9.98sec) and then swept the European titles in Barcelona.

Aside from that Lemaitre also collected two Olympic bronze medals (4x100m relay in 2012 and 200m in 2016) as well as in the world championships 4x100m relay silver and 200m bronze in 2011.

Lemaitre, now aged 32, still has ambitions to bow out of the sport at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us