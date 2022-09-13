Road to UFC: India’s Anshul Jubli in semifinal action on October 23

India lightweight fighter Anshul Jubli will feature in the Road to UFC semifinal on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC announced the schedule for the last four fighters across four weight divisions - Featherweight, Lightweight, Flyweight and Bantamweight - on Tuesday. The event will follow a high-intensity UFC 280: Oliviera vs Makhachev at the Etihad Arena.

The tournament began with 32 Asian MMA fighters, with the quarterfinals taking place on June 9-10 in Singapore. The fighters in Road to UFC hail from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the UFC Academy in China.

India’s Anshul Jubli qualified for the semifinal after his opponent Patrick Sho Usami was removed due to weight management issues. Anshul had entered the contest with an undefeated Pro MMA record of 5-0.

The 27-year-old Uttarkashi fighter will face South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim in the lightweight semifinal during Episode 6.

The tournament, which returned after a seven-year hiatus, presents a “win and advance” opportunity for the top fighters. The winner in each weight class is set to earn a UFC contract.

ROAD TO UFC semifinal full schedule

Episode 5: Sunday, October 23 - From 4.30 p.m. IST

Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Koyomi Matsushima ⦿ Flyweight: Qui Lun vs Seung Guk Choi

Lightweight: Won Bin Ki vs Jeka Saragih ⦿ Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Min Woo Kim

The lightweight semifinal bracket for Road to UFC. | Photo Credit: UFC

Episode 6: Sunday, October 23 - From 7.30 p.m. IST