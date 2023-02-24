Since making his debut in 2019, Brendan Allen has composed a 20-5 record in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career.

On Sunday, “All In” as his fans call him, will be in action against Brazilian Andre “Sergipano” Muniz in the middleweight division fight at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.

Allen, entering his first fight of 2023, has won three clashes on the trot, out of which the first was against Sam Alvey in UFC Fight Night last year. His most recent victory was against Poland’s Krzysztof Jotko via submission.

Allen’s last defeat came back in 2021 against his compatriot Chris Curtis.

Meanwhile, his next opponent, Muniz comes into the fight on the back of a nine-match winning streak, but Allen insists those factors will not affect him.

“Oh, is he on a winning streak? I’m not that kind of a guy (who goes by statistics). I just think about me. A winning streak means nothing to me” Allen laughed and continued, “This will be the start of his losing streak.”

Hailing from South Carolina, United States, Allen feels that fighting in Vegas will be a major boost in his confidence as he can take his mind off the bout and ‘do stuff with his boys’‘. He believes it will make all the difference when he steps into the Octagon.

“Nothing that I have never been through before. My confidence level is good, better than it has ever been. I keep my mind off the fight till it’s time to fight” said Allen when asked about his mental state ahead of the co-main event.

Allen will know what to expect in the bout against Muniz since he took on Jacob Malkoun just one fight ago in the UFC 275, headlined by the light heavyweight title tie between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. Australian Malkoun and Muniz operate on similar strategies, be it their stance, grapple, or defense.

“Malkoun was probably the most boring fight in my UFC career. But I wouldn’t call Muniz and him similar. Muniz has a better reach, is taller, and has a proper wrestler’s stature. I think it will be a good matchup between us, but I think I will have the edge over him” says Allen.

‘All in’ hopes the fight against Muniz will put him in line for a shot at the middleweight title. “The first step in my title journey would be to beat Muniz. From then on, I just need to keep winning and keep making noise.”

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Kyrlov vs Spann on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST on 26th February 2023