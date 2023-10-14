MagazineBuy Print

Italy’s Bussi reclaims women’s cycling hour record

The 36-year-old from Rome bettered the previous record of 49.254km set by Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk on May 23 last year.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 22:53 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Vittoria Bussi in action.
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Vittoria Bussi in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Vittoria Bussi in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Italy’s Vittoria Bussi has reclaimed the women’s one-hour record with 50.267km covered at 1,878 metres altitude at the Aguascalientes Velodrome in Mexico.

The 36-year-old from Rome bettered the previous record of 49.254km set by Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk on May 23 last year.

Bussi is also the first woman to break 50 kilometres in an hour.

She previously held the record between September 2018 and September 2021 with 48.007km on the Aguascalientes track.

Compatriot Filippo Ganna holds the men’s record of 56.798km set in October 2022.

Italy /

Cycling

