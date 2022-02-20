Weekly Digest (February 14-20): From India's T20 series clean sweep against West Indies to Harry Kane's brilliance against Man City

From India's 3-0 T20 series triumph over West Indies to Harry Kane's stunning brace against Manchester City in the Premier League, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has been banned from future editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he abruptly left the tournament on Saturday citing payment disputes, though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the allegation. ( REPORT )

A dogged rearguard effort from Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya denied Mumbai an outright win in the Group D Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw's men earned three points due to their first-innings lead in the drawn game while Saurashtra pocketed one. ( REPORT )

Jaydev Unadkat (in pic) and Chetan Sakariya denied Mumbai an outright win. - FILE PHOTO/ VIJAY SONEJI

Opener Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 69 off 58 balls to help secure a consolation five-wicket victory for Sri Lanka, which fired with both bat and ball against Australia in the fifth and final Twenty20 international. ( REPORT )

Tamil Nadu, thanks chiefly to Shahrukh’s astonishing 194, grabbed three points for the lead. Delhi has to be content with a lone point. ( REPORT )

The national selection committee has formally appointed Rohit Sharma as India’s Test captain ahead of the forthcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. India also announced its T20I and Test squads for the series. ( REPORT )

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, the allrounder whose exploits in India’s triumphant run in the Under-19 World Cup, has been accused of fudging age by the Sports Ministry of the Maharashtra state government. ( REPORT )

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) 2022 edition is likely to be played at six venues — four in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad — from March 27 to May 28. ( REPORT )

IPL 2022 is likely to be held between March 27 to May 28. - SPORTZPICS

Cricket will make a comeback at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this year but India, the game’s financial engine, is unlikely to field teams owing to existing commitment. ( REPORT )

Sunrisers Hyderabad is once again in news for all the wrong reasons after former Australian batter Simon Katich resigned from the post of assistant coach after reportedly being unhappy with some of the side's hefty auction buys. ( REPORT )

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hailed a "perfect performance" after his team completed a one-sided demolition of a pitiful South Africa, winning the first test by an innings and 276 runs before lunch on day three day. ( REPORT )

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's impressive three-wicket haul was the only bright spot as India yet again failed to defend an imposing total with hosts New Zealand notching up a series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third ODI. ( REPORT )

India international Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Harry Kane struck twice for Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling 3-2 win away to Manchester City, which blew the Premier League title race wide open. Liverpool trails the champion by six points with a game in hand. ( REPORT )

Second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga earned Manchester United a 4-2 victory over Leeds United in a thriller at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. (REPORT)

Fred put Manchester United in front 20 minutes from time before Elanga settled the contest with a late fourth. - AP

Serie A leader AC Milan dropped crucial points in the title race after drawing 2-2 at last-place Salernitana. ( REPORT )

It was Bartholomew Ogbeche's night in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Hyderabad FC defeated FC Goa 3-2 to move top of the table ahead of second placed ATK Mohun Bagan. ( REPORT )

Barcelona faces a difficult task just to qualify for the round of 16 in the Europa League after a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli in the first leg game. In the other matchups, Scottish club Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 away. ( REPORT )

The third round qualifiers of the 2023 Asian Cup will be played in six centralised venues and the group matches involving India will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata across three match days on June 8, 11 and 14 this year. ( REPORT )

The first-leg semifinals of the ISL will be held on March 11, and March 12. The return legs are scheduled on March 15, and March 16. ( REPORT )

Liverpool scored two late goals in the second half to defeat Inter Milan 2-0 in the Champions League in their round of 16 fixture. ( REPORT )

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning individual goal in stoppage time to give Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory over Real Madrid and spare Lionel Messi's blushes after he had missed a penalty in their Champions League last-16, first leg. ( REPORT )

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain shoots to score past Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid. - Getty Images

Manchester City ran riot in a 5-0 away thrashing of Portuguese side Sporting, with Bernardo Silva scoring twice as Pep Guardiola's team all but sealed its place in the Champions League quarterfinals. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals to help India demolish South Africa 10-2 and bounce back from their last outing defeat in style in the men's FIH Pro League hockey on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Team India has been grouped along with England, New Zealand and China in Pool B in the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, which will be held in Spain and Netherlands from July 1. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic will play Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Tennis Championships in the Serbian's first match since he was deported from Australia in January over his COVID-19 vaccination status. ( REPORT )

The group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals will be held in mid-September, the International Tennis Federation said on Thursday, in the wake of players' pleas against a late finish to the season. ( REPORT )

Arjun Kadhe and his Austrian partner Alexander Erler won the doubles title at the second leg of the Bengaluru Open, beating the in-form pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7(4), [10-7]. ( REPORT )

Alexander ERLER (AUT) and Arjun KADHE (IND), men's doubles title winners of the second leg of the Bengaluru Open 2022. - K. MURALI KUMAR

The Indo-Canadian team of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost 7-6(4), 6-1 to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the doubles final of the Qatar Open on Friday. ( REPORT )

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has denied wrongdoing after being linked to a Spanish police investigation of people suspected of paying for false COVID-19 vaccination certificates. ( REPORT )

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz stunned top seed Matteo Berrettini and then beat another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals to reach his second career final after a marathon Saturday at the Rio Open. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

India’s campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships came to end as the men's and women's teams failed to advance to the knockout round after going down to their respective opponents on Friday. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

Dismissing all news about his reported interest to represent Canada, Indian shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa said that he was only taking a break from the sport and focusing on work and family matters in Canada. ( REPORT )

Prithviraj Tondaiman resurrected his Olympic hopes in trap by reviving his fortunes with a stellar performance in the two selection trials conducted at short notice by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

"My only intention is to get protection for myself and all the hardworking players of India who should be allowed to perform and play for India," says Manika Batra on her legal battle against the Table Tennis Federation of India. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Marathon world record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will make his competitive return at the Tokyo Marathon next month, the Kenyan announced on Friday. ( REPORT )

Eager to make a comeback after a poor campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, long jumper M. Sreeshankar feels the new season will be very challenging as there will be quite a few major National and International tournaments culminating in the Asian Games in September. (REPORT)

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record in the 1500m when he ran 3min 30.60sec on Thursday in Lievin in northern France and then set his sights on back-to-back world titles later this year. ( REPORT )

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record in the 1500m. (File Photo) - Getty Images

Lamont Marcell Jacobs has said he wants to prove that his shock Olympic 100 metres triumph was no fluke as he gears up for this year's indoor and outdoor world championships. ( REPORT )

Athletes such as under-20 long jump National champion Ancy Sojan and Inter-State National 200m gold medallist P.D. Anjali will not be able to compete in the National inter-university women's athletics championships as the AFI has not allowed national campers to go for the varsities Nationals. ( REPORT )

Young Indian race walkers Suraj Panwar and Munita Prajapati will get their maiden overseas exposure in the senior ranks when they compete in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships scheduled to be held in Muscat on March 4 and 5. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Australian Michael Masi has been replaced as Formula One race director and offered a new role within the sport's governing FIA in the wake of the title-deciding safety car controversy in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ( REPORT )

The Williams Formula One team have decided to remove logos paying tribute to fallen Brazilian great Ayrton Senna from their cars starting this season, with the former champion making a break with the past and embarking on a new era. ( REPORT )

Mercedes on Friday took the wraps off its 2022 Formula One challenger, which it hopes will allow Lewis Hamilton to take back the drivers' crown while also steering the team to an unprecedented ninth straight constructors' championship. ( REPORT )

Lewis Hamilton insisted on Friday he never said he was going to quit Formula One despite the traumatic end to his 2021 world championship campaign. ( REPORT )

"It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present," Hamilton said about the Yas Marina race. - Getty Images

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost said Formula One should cut back its calendar to 18-20 races, as it otherwise risked fans losing interest in the sport. ( REPORT )

Ferrari on Thursday took the wraps off the 2022 Formula One car that the sport's oldest and most successful team hopes will return it to winning ways. ( REPORT )

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will stay on the Formula One calendar as host to the US Grand Prix until at least 2026, after agreeing to a five-year contract extension with the sport. ( REPORT )

US motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to launch a new Formula One team starting from 2024, his father Mario Andretti said on Friday. ( REPORT )

BOXING

India's 98 youth and junior boxers are currently training at the national coaching camp in Rohtak and Bhopal for the upcoming ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships, scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 15. ( REPORT )

A 17-member Indian boxing team comprising seven men and 10 women left for Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday to participate in the 73rd Strandja Memorial tournament, after the team was debilitated with injuries. ( REPORT )

VOLLEYBALL

Services shocked National champion Haryana 3-2 and entered the men's final of the 34th Federation Cup volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Sunday. (REPORT)

Chennai Blitz dented Bengaluru Torpedoes’ hopes of making it to the knock-out phase with a 9-15, 15-12, 15-13, 15-9, 12-15 win in the Prime Volleyball League match on Sunday. (REPORT)