Who is Rana Rudra Pratap Singh, the Indian MMA fighter competing in Road to UFC today?

Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Rana Rudra Pratap Singh will go up against South Korea’s Chang Ho Lee in the Bantamweight division in the Road to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) season 2 on Sunday in Shanghai.

Rana has developed his MMA skills at the Yogya MMA Gym under the guidance of coach Partho Ghosh in Lucknow. He made his pro-MMA debut in 2018 and has built an 11-1 record while predominantly competing in Indian promotions.

Rana’s first international fight card appeared in the ONE Warrior Series 10 in Singapore in February 2020. The 26-year-old won the fight with a round one guillotine choke over South Korea’s Seung Hyun Cho to lift his record to 10-0. His only defeat came in the BRAVE CF 47 event in Bahrain last year - a TKO loss to Azerbaijan fighter Ali Guliev. Rana returned to winning ways during his last appearance in Madhya Pradesh in 2022.

The 26-year-old has experience across three UFC divisions - bantamweight, lightweight and featherweight.

Earlier in episode 2, Rana’s compatriot Sumit Kumar lost to South Korea’s Seung Guk Choi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in a fight that lasted three rounds.

RANA RUDRA PRATAP SINGH PROFILE Age: 26 Nationality: Indian Height: 178cm Weight: 61 kg Stance: Orthodox Pro MMA record: 11-1-0 (W-L-D) Form guide (last five bouts): L-W-W-W-W Stats: One knockout win, nine submission wins

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Kara-France vs Albazi on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST on 4th June 2023 & live stream Road to UFC Ep #4 on SonyLIV at 5.30 pm IST on 28th May 2023