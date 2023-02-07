NBA reschedules Wizards vs Pistons for March 7 as Bucks, Blazers shift

The NBA rescheduled last week’s postponed game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards to March 7 but the Monday move also has forced Milwaukee and Portland to juggle dates.

A major ice storm in Texas prevented the Pistons, last in the Eastern Conference at 14-40, from being able to play their scheduled home game against the Wizards (24-28) on February 1.

The game was moved to March 7 but two other changes involving Portland and Milwaukee were made to create the opportunity while ensuring neither team played over three consecutive nights.

Milwaukee’s game at Washington was moved from March 6 to March 5. The Bucks, second in the East and third overall in the NBA at 36-17, still play three games in four days. But Milwaukee now hosts Philadelphia on March 4, visits Washington the next night and then Orlando on March 7.

Portland’s game at Detroit, which had been set for March 7, was shifted to March 6, giving the Pistons home games on back-to-back nights.

Portland’s move, part of a six-game road trip, gives the Trail Blazers three games in four days and back to back games in Orlando and Detroit but a day off before visiting NBA overall leader Boston on March 8.