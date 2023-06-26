India’s Kasha, Noa set new records at World Powerlifting Championship

MagazineBuy Print

Published : Jun 26, 2023 22:35 IST , New Delhi - 4 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian teenagers Kasha Nia Sachdev and Noa Sara Eappen won gold medals at the world records at the World Powerlifting Championship in Kyrgyzstan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Indian teenagers Kasha Nia Sachdev and Noa Sara Eappen won gold medals on their way to smashing the world records at the World Powerlifting Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

The tournament was held from June 21 to 25.

The 15-year-old Kasha and 13-year-old Noa demonstrated their strength and skill in ‘Full Powerlifting’, which consisted of three categories - Squat, Bench & Deadlift and Single Events, which consisted of Deadlift and Benchpress categories.

Kasha set world records in Teen 1, Female, Under 75kg. She lifted 198.5 kgs in Full Powerlifting Event: Squat (80 kgs), Bench (33.5 kgs) and Deadlift (85 kgs).

In Single Events, she scored 85 kgs in Deadlift, 34 kgs in Benchpress.

Noa won gold and set world records in Teen-1, Female, Under 60kg.

In Full Powerlifting Event, she lifted 210 kg: Squat (70 kg), Bench (41.5 kg) and Deadlift (98.5 kg).

In Single Events, she lifted 100 kgs in Deadlift and 42.5 kgs in Benchpress.

“There is a dearth of words to capture the profound impact powerlifting has on my life; it’s my day’s beginning and my last thought before sleep, continuously challenging me to surpass my potential,” said Kasha in a release.

Noa found an “empowering transformation” through powerlifting.

“I once perceived myself as small and weak, but powerlifting has revolutionized my perspective on my own capabilities. The immense dedication and effort I’ve poured into this sport instil confidence in my ability to tackle any challenge thrown my way,” said Noa.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
