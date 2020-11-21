Podcasts Podcast IPL podcast - Top honours for Mumbai Indians, hard lessons for the rest In E09 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents wrap up this season of the IPL and discuss their biggest takeaways going forward. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 21 November, 2020 06:33 IST A fifth title, a comfortable victory and an enduring dominance - the Mumbai Indians success story is as enviable as it is remarkable. We dissect their run this season on Matchpoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 21 November, 2020 06:33 IST In E09 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally look back at the season of the IPL gone by, the road ahead to Australia and the biggest lessons from the league that the Men in Blue might want to keep in mind as they head Down Under. RELATED CONTENT:Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time. Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here.Send in your opinions and feedback to sportstar@thehindu.co.in or find us on social media at @sportstarweb.Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.